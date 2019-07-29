Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know | The Thaiger

Business
Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know
by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com
Bed Factories
Having A Brand Is Not Enough
One Size Does Not Fit All
Sheep Syndrome (aka copy/paste)
All too often the process is not unlike the endless procession of Phuket tourist restaurants with the infamous taglines proclaiming Thai food, western food, seafood and of course pizza. The rationale of the business is to follow the mass, copy and paste, unwilling to ask the hard questions, develop an understanding of the market and commit or be bold enough to walk alone with a product that cannot be classified as ‘same same’.
Don’t Be Afraid To Be Niche
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
“Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.”
We’re eating in more and dining out less. But we can still enjoy our favourite restaurant food. Welcome to the latest ‘disrupter’ making inroads to our eating habits.
KResearch (a part of Kasikorn Bank) estimates that the food delivery business in 2019 will amount to 33-35 billion baht, up 14% from last year. Food delivery apps are another example of ‘digital disruption’, and are transforming consumer behaviour as well as the restaurants’ food supply chains.
(Thing Food Panda, LineMan and Grab Food among many other franchises and individual restaurants now offering boutique delivery services.)
It’s estimated that food delivery apps and businesses will account for 8% of Thailand’s total restaurant business in 2019.
The findings show that 63 percent of the respondents to a survey believe that the advent of food ordering apps has changed their food consumption behaviour. Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.
The burgeoning food delivery and related application business has increased opportunities for players in restaurant supply chains, including small and big restaurants, to generate more income as they can reach out to new groups of customers beyond their regular catchment of regular eaters.
Delivery motorbike riders can also earn extra income by receiving business from online food delivery platforms; the market share of the delivery motorcycle services is estimated at 3.9 billion baht this year.
Restaurant chains are being forced to add channels for receiving food orders from outside customers and offer a wider variety of menu options.
One thing is for sure, you will see more motorbikes zipping around your area delivery all sort of foods to homes around Thailand.
Mmmm, I feel like a pizza!
Thai Airways needs restructuring to survive
Store your tray table and buckle up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride at Thai Airways. The airline’s president Sumeth Damrongchaitham say Thai Airways needs complete restructuring if it is to survive in the highly competitive aviation business.
Sumeth said that under the restructuring, Thai Airways will focus more on the international market and link up with other members of Team Thailand – Thai Smile, Nok Air and Bangkok Airways- for local flights.
“Our new schedule will provide support for customers who fly by Thai Airways to Bangkok and have to board a connecting flight to other locations in Thailand or neighbouring countries. The new schedules will ensure passengers have enough time to catch connecting flights.”
The new Thai Airways flight schedule will also link up with other Star Alliance airlines as well as Thai Smile.
He said the national airline has already appointed an advisory team to see what changes are needed in terms of flight schedules and its tie-ups with other airlines that are part of Team Thailand.
“The advisory team will take two months to finalise the study and offer a proposal for our new flight schedule for 2020.”
According to a source from the airline, the advisory team has told Thai Airways to create a new department to manage such jobs as purchasing aircraft, setting up flight schedules and getting rid of old aircraft.
“This new department may be set up in the next six months, and should start operating by next year,” according to the source speaking to The Nation.
SOURCE: The Nation
Xayaburi Dam owners say they’re not responsible for dry Mekong River
PHOTO: The Laotian Times
CK Power, operators of the new Xayaburi Dam in Laos, are denying their dam tests (running from July 15 until tomorrow) are responsible for the low water flows in the Mekong River. The tests were a lead up to full scale production of electricity from October this year, most of which will head to Thailand.
Fingers are being pointed at both the Jinghong Dam in China and Xayaburi Dam in Laos for the low water flow in Thai areas of the Mekong. But the company says it’s the low rainfall which is causing the drought, not their dam tests.
According to Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources, the trials would severely impact the drought-hit provinces in the northeastern region, whose tributaries rely on water from the Mekong River. The office added that Thai water level gauges below the dam found that water levels had dropped by almost 1.8 metres, which is the lowest in 28 years, since the dam began to store water on July 9.
CK Power has invested 135 billion baht into the eight-year construction project, which started in 2012 and is currently 99.4% complete. They say they’ve also invested heavily in ecological research, especially the ‘fish ladder’ technology which monitors the movement and breeding of fish that have moved up and down the Mekong for centuries. But critics are saying that there are no guarantees the fish will use the ladder technology and that long term effects from the dam are not known.
CK Power claim the new dam will produce 7,600 gigawatt hours of electricity per year, most of which will be sent to Tha Li district in Loei province, just over the border in north-east Thailand. It’s the company’s second hydropower investment in Laos – their first was the Nam Ngum 2 Dam. CK Power’s concession lasts until 2050, when the project will be transferred back to the government in Laos.
The selling point to Laos citizens is better living conditions as a result of job and wealth creation as well as the technology and education which the government says will increase engineering skills in the country.
Already 15 villages have been affected by the project, seven requiring resettlement to new areas around the dam. The Xayaburi Dam has forced 2,975 people to move to new homes.
