Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know | The Thaiger

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know

Bill Barnett

Published

4 hours ago

on

by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com

Taking a 2020 view of Phuket’s hotel development pipeline that has now surpassed 15,000 new keys it’s hard not to be apprehensive. From a macro standpoint, the destination’s airlift and location are key success factors.

But for the myriad cast of new and inexperienced hotel developers out there, perhaps a visit down Alice’s rabbit hole is necessary to see just how to measure success in a crowded playing field. Here is our Top 5:

Bed Factories

As beachfront land and ocean views disappear in an urbanising trend, hotel development is seeing an unprecedented push inland. Big, medium and small box properties are springing up in locations where owners only explanation for a hotel, is that they already owned the land. Typically, these hotels have limited views or curb appeal, are located away from key demand generators and are undisguisable in design and character. Hash tag them as vanilla.

These bed factories are totally geared on volume and tourism as a commodity. This set is the most influenced by market volatility and ultimately the only reaction to occupancy fluctuations is to drop rates, while relying on high-commission OTA’s (online travel agents) to dole out business. In a supply demand imbalance these hotels are most at risk. An industrial approach to tourism rarely works, as there are always other destinations who will undercut you on price. Avoid the factory syndrome if you can.

Having A Brand Is Not Enough

Common wisdom is that brands outperform independent hotels. In Phuket there are many striking examples of independents trading above their branded cohorts, but more telling is the bottom line. They call this the hotel business for a reason and only the bottom line goes to the bank. Certainly, bank lending requirements, and hotel residences are driving a strong amount of branding.

One key market impact is hotel consolidation of global chains, with ACCOR and Marriott properties being scattered across the island and again commoditization comes into play. When we analyse costs of chain management, reality bites when the total absolute cost including system fees, annual assessments, sales and marketing etc. often equate to 8-10% of revenue.

When hotels have scale, this works. When they do not, the bottom line suffers. Likewise, as we look at performance of the brands in Phuket, the reality is that well-managed hotels with key aspects and location win, while for others having the name game not an assurance of success given you are just one of many in playing field that is continually stretched. Brands in many  cases are a good choice but it’s not always a given.

One Size Does Not Fit All

I’m a lifelong hotelier and one thing I can assure you is generally speaking hospitality lags many other industries in terms of innovation and change. Hotel developers are slow to understand the dynamic change the smartphone and technology have created in opening up a new world to hotel guests. We have ubiquitous coffee shops which are filled to the brim at breakfast, and the rest of the day mimics one of those movies where aliens have taken all of earths inhabitants to outer space. Dead, empty space.

In Phuket with the thousands of spas, hotels still develop large resort spaces that remain empty for most of the day as guests march out the door with a smartphone in hand.

While hotel chains shout out brand standards and must haves, hotel owners have not taken a similar approach to real estate developers and measure returns in space efficiency. My best example is look at a full-service restaurant in a mall where an operator is paying expensive rent and look at operating efficiency and footprint and compare that to a hotel outlet which typically would have a larger space by 50-100%.

Hotel design, spaces and facilities have to come full circle as a business decision that caters to current and forward demand, and not just reciting the way things used to be done. Less can be more.

Sheep Syndrome (aka copy/paste)

Developer motivation is always an interesting case for hotels. Often times, inexperienced developers want to own a hotel as their friends have one too. They find an architect, look at other hotels nearby, perhaps check an online OTA to see what rates are being charged and that pretty much sums up their entire business development process. They follow their friends or their perceived market competitors just like a flock of sheep being led off a cliff into the surging ocean of hoteldom. Some will sink and some will swim.

All too often the process is not unlike the endless procession of Phuket tourist restaurants with the infamous taglines proclaiming Thai food, western food, seafood and of course pizza. The rationale of the business is to follow the mass, copy and paste, unwilling to ask the hard questions, develop an understanding of the market and commit or be bold enough to walk alone with a product that cannot be classified as ‘same same’.

Don’t Be Afraid To Be Niche

As many destinations in the world have seen success with best in class innovative products, Phuket has seen its share of products that attract a wider international audience. Thanyapura with their wellness and sports offering and Twinpalms paired with Catch Beach Club are just two examples. Another emerging trend is complexed hotels with two brands and tiers with a single set of management and back of house.

In Bangkok the Erawan group has done two of these with more under development. Looking at the business model, operating profit is often 8-10% higher with economies of scale and development or investment cost 10-12% lower due to not replicating areas twice.

My final words on how to be a successful hospitality developer is doing exactly that. Take the lead, don’t expect your hotel operator, architect, muse or friend to magically direct you down Alice’s rabbit hole to success. Innovate, take risks and look to the future, not just the present and past.  Teams need leadership as do successful businesses and after all that’s why we call it the hotel business.

Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.

Business

Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019

Tim Newton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

“Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.”

We’re eating in more and dining out less. But we can still enjoy our favourite restaurant food. Welcome to the latest ‘disrupter’ making inroads to our eating habits.

KResearch (a part of Kasikorn Bank) estimates that the food delivery business in 2019 will amount to 33-35 billion baht, up 14% from last year. Food delivery apps are another example of ‘digital disruption’, and are transforming consumer behaviour as well as the restaurants’ food supply chains.

(Thing Food Panda, LineMan and Grab Food among many other franchises and individual restaurants now offering boutique delivery services.)

It’s estimated that food delivery apps and businesses will account for 8% of Thailand’s total restaurant business in 2019.​

The findings show that 63 percent of the respondents to a survey believe that the advent of food ordering apps has changed their food consumption behaviour. Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.

The burgeoning food delivery and related application business has increased opportunities for players in restaurant supply chains, including small and big restaurants, to generate more income as they can reach out to new groups of customers beyond their regular catchment of regular eaters.

Delivery motorbike riders can also earn extra income by receiving business from online food delivery platforms; the market share of the delivery motorcycle services is estimated at 3.9 billion baht this year.

Restaurant chains are being forced to add channels for receiving food orders from outside customers and offer a wider variety of menu options.

One thing is for sure, you will see more motorbikes zipping around your area delivery all sort of foods to homes around Thailand.

Mmmm, I feel like a pizza!

Business

Thai Airways needs restructuring to survive

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Store your tray table and buckle up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride at Thai Airways. The airline’s president Sumeth Damrongchaitham say Thai Airways needs complete restructuring if it is to survive in the highly competitive aviation business.

Sumeth said that under the restructuring, Thai Airways will focus more on the international market and link up with other members of Team Thailand – Thai Smile, Nok Air and Bangkok Airways- for local flights.

“Our new schedule will provide support for customers who fly by Thai Airways to Bangkok and have to board a connecting flight to other locations in Thailand or neighbouring countries. The new schedules will ensure passengers have enough time to catch connecting flights.”

The new Thai Airways flight schedule will also link up with other Star Alliance airlines as well as Thai Smile.

He said the national airline has already appointed an advisory team to see what changes are needed in terms of flight schedules and its tie-ups with other airlines that are part of Team Thailand.

“The advisory team will take two months to finalise the study and offer a proposal for our new flight schedule for 2020.”

According to a source from the airline, the advisory team has told Thai Airways to create a new department to manage such jobs as purchasing aircraft, setting up flight schedules and getting rid of old aircraft.

“This new department may be set up in the next six months, and should start operating by next year,” according to the source speaking to The Nation.

SOURCE: The Nation

Business

Xayaburi Dam owners say they’re not responsible for dry Mekong River

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

PHOTO: The Laotian Times

CK Power, operators of the new Xayaburi Dam in Laos, are denying their dam tests (running from July 15 until tomorrow) are responsible for the low water flows in the Mekong River. The tests were a lead up to full scale production of electricity from October this year, most of which will head to Thailand.

Fingers are being pointed at both the Jinghong Dam in China and Xayaburi Dam in Laos for the low water flow in Thai areas of the Mekong. But the company says it’s the low rainfall which is causing the drought, not their dam tests.

According to Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources, the trials would severely impact the drought-hit provinces in the northeastern region, whose tributaries rely on water from the Mekong River. The office added that Thai water level gauges below the dam found that water levels had dropped by almost 1.8 metres, which is the lowest in 28 years, since the dam began to store water on July 9.

CK Power has invested 135 billion baht into the eight-year construction project, which started in 2012 and is currently 99.4% complete. They say they’ve also invested heavily in ecological research, especially the ‘fish ladder’ technology which monitors the movement and breeding of fish that have moved up and down the Mekong for centuries. But critics are saying that there are no guarantees the fish will use the ladder technology and that long term effects from the dam are not known.

CK Power claim the new dam will produce 7,600 gigawatt hours of electricity per year, most of which will be sent to Tha Li district in Loei province, just over the border in north-east Thailand. It’s the company’s second hydropower investment in Laos – their first was the Nam Ngum 2 Dam. CK Power’s concession lasts until 2050, when the project will be transferred back to the government in Laos.

The selling point to Laos citizens is better living conditions as a result of job and wealth creation as well as the technology and education which the government says will increase engineering skills in the country.

Already 15 villages have been affected by the project, seven requiring resettlement to new areas around the dam. The Xayaburi Dam has forced 2,975 people to move to new homes.

