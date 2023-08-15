Thriving start-up culture flourishes in Thailand’s surf capital: Khao Lak

As the rainy monsoon season blankets the Southern coast of Thailand’s Andaman Sea, the high-energy surf season springs to life in Khao Lak. At the heart of this burgeoning aqua sports scene is Memories Beach in Pakarang, a magnetic locale that captivates a diverse mix of enthusiastic Thai and foreign travelers.

In recent years, Khao Lak’s surf scene has experienced exponential growth, with one of the trailblazers being none other than Bert Berger, the designer behind Sunova surfboards, who moved his factory to this coastal haven in 2016. Today, operating under the banner of The Board Factory, this enterprising start-up has expanded its offerings beyond surfboards, venturing into the domains of SUPs, windsurfs, and kiteboards. Visitors to the factory are greeted by an action-packed skatepark, setting an invigorating tone for their experience.

A visit to Memories Beach is incomplete without a leisurely respite at the Karkinos Beach Club. This establishment boasts an Instagram-worthy sustainable design, artfully blending natural materials with a sandy bar. Masterminded by Phuket architect Joe Sanya of Architects11, this incredible Mad Max meets Robinson Crusoe structure has become the definitive locale for the cherished West Coast sunset ritual.

Adding to the local start-up tapestry is the success story of GARANG Artisan Ice Cream. Here, gelato is painstakingly handcrafted, infused with local flavours and a sense of place, paying homage to Khao Lak’s distinctive identity. Nestled in Bangsak, this vibrant shop bursts with colours, featuring boho-chic interiors adorned with surf-inspired art, fostering a neighbourhood vibe that is both inviting and appealing.

During the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, Khao Lak emerged as a sanctuary for many Thais, including trendy denizens of Bangkok, who embraced the opportunity to learn the art of surfing at Memories Beach. Today, this region is rapidly evolving into a coveted urban escape, a magnet for ambitious start-up tourism enterprises. This renaissance is underpinned by robust economic fundamentals, with off-beach land just a short 2-3 minute drive from the beach, valued between THB 4-5 million per rai, offering a stark contrast to Phuket, where property costs have soared upwards of THB 10-15 million per rai or more.

For these nascent businesses, the allure of identical airport access, mesmerizing west-facing sunsets, and pristine white sand beaches that often rival those of the neighbouring tourism juggernaut, Phuket, is abundantly clear. The C9 Hotelworks Khao Lak and Phang Nga Hotel Market Update report, highlighting approximately 10,000 registered hotel rooms, underscores the favourable supply-demand dynamics in the region. The influx of international hotel chains has simultaneously paved the way for niche opportunities for smaller establishments.

Two segments poised for significant growth are surf and outdoor-oriented boutique hotels, alongside the blossoming trend of long-stay resort-style villa estates. Notably, the barriers to entry in this market are considerably lower than other beach-focused destinations in Thailand, rendering Khao Lak an enticing playground for ambitious entrepreneurs.

Enhancing accessibility to what is quickly being recognized as the surf haven, Khao Lak has been blessed with the recent development of a four-lane highway, effectively shortening the journey from Phuket International Airport to just over an hour. A noteworthy stop along this route is 076 Cafe at Thai Muang, an enchanting garden oasis that lovingly pays homage to Phang Nga’s agricultural heritage. Conceived by the successful internet entrepreneur and luxury travel maven, Sii Eawsakul, who hails from this very region, this establishment offers a delightful blend of a cafe, serene chill-out spaces, and local-flavoured shopping, encapsulating the spirit of the area.

In summary, Khao Lak’s transformation into a thriving hub of start-up activity, especially within the surf culture, is a testament to the area’s natural allure, vibrant energy, and a fertile environment for burgeoning businesses. With a unique blend of attractions, improved accessibility, and favorable economic conditions, the stage is set for Khao Lak to shine as an incubator for tourism entrepreneurs in Thailand.