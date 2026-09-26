THIM app to add visa extensions, 90-day reporting online

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 26, 2026, 11:27 AM
2 minutes read
THIM app to add visa extensions, 90-day reporting online

Foreign visitors to Thailand can now submit their arrival card and access travel services through a single platform, the THIM app, which the Immigration Bureau has officially launched as a digital gateway for foreign nationals.

The bureau, which operates under the Royal Thai Police, plans to expand the app to cover pre-arrival preparation, entry procedures, stays in Thailand, tourism information and visitor privileges.

Immigration Bureau Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalug said rising numbers of foreign visitors had stretched the physical capacity of airports and border checkpoints. The bureau was therefore using digital technology to improve efficiency and simplify procedures without compromising national security.

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Panumas said the aim was to make entering and staying in Thailand more convenient, faster, safer and smoother for foreign nationals. The platform is designed to add services over time while keeping standards of security, data accuracy and personal data protection.

THIM app to add visa extensions, 90-day reporting online | News by Thaiger
Immigration Bureau Commissioner Panumas Boonyalug

The app currently offers the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) and a feature called Explore Thailand. The TDAC is still available through the bureau’s website, but THIM gives foreign nationals another way to submit it and links them to other services for their trip.

Planned functions include queue booking, certificates of stay, visa extensions, 90-day reporting and visa on arrival at authorised checkpoints, as the bureau works towards a one-stop immigration platform.

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The THIM app became available on the App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery on August 1. The bureau said it has since recorded more than 600,000 downloads and more than 580,000 users, equal to 97.2% of downloads.

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THIM app to add visa extensions, 90-day reporting online | News by Thaiger
THIM app

The TDAC replaced the paper TM6 card on May 1, 2025, and is mandatory for all foreign nationals entering Thailand by air, land or sea. It is free to submit, and Thailand’s 2026 entry requirements guide warns that any third-party site charging for it is a scam.

The bureau first trialled THIM in June. At that stage it said entry registration could be completed in under three minutes, with group submissions for up to 10 travellers.

The Explore Thailand feature is designed to connect visitors with information, services and privileges during their stay. Partners already offer coupons and privileges that can be redeemed with QR codes or promotion codes, subject to each partner’s terms. The bureau plans to add information on attractions, accommodation and activities.

Companies taking part in the launch included The Mall Group, GrabTaxi (Thailand), Wipay, True Corporation, The Minor Food Group, Minor International and Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, along with other private-sector partners.

The launch follows changes to Thailand’s visa exemption rules this year. Further details on the app are available on the Immigration Bureau website.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 26, 2026, 11:27 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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