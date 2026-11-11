Thailand’s 450-baht tourist fee could be delayed until mid-2027

Thailand’s 450-baht tourist fee for foreign air arrivals could start no earlier than June or July 2027, later than the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ earlier target of the first quarter. The National Tourism Policy Committee holds its final review of the draft tomorrow, November 12, and the ministry expects it to reach Cabinet the following week.

Matichon reported that Natthriya Thaweevong, permanent secretary of the ministry, said the draft is still being revised, covering who will be exempt, how the fee will be collected and whether the technology and infrastructure are ready.

Adding it to airline tickets is seen as the simplest option, and talks with aviation bodies, including Airports of Thailand (AOT), show the system is ready after seven to eight years of research.

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Once Cabinet approves the draft and it appears in the Royal Gazette, the law requires a 180-day transition period, about six months, before collection can begin.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul argued that tourism drives the Thai economy but cannot rely on state budget allocations alone, and that more than 80 countries already charge some form of tourism tax or fee.

Natthriya said part of the revenue would buy insurance for foreign tourists who fall ill or have an accident in Thailand, a plan that has prompted a dispute between the Health Ministry and tourism associations over unpaid hospital bills.

The online public consultation, which ran from August 24 to September 28, drew 5,954 responses, with 80.5% supporting the draft rules and 78.3% backing the 450-baht rate.

The draft exempts holders of work permits, diplomatic and official passports and border passes, along with transit passengers, crew members and children under two, although the ministry has said the exemptions are still being revised.

The fee is separate from a proposed 1,000-baht departure tax on air passengers of all nationalities, which the Thai Hotels Association opposed in October, and was reported to be put on hold by the Finance Ministry.

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