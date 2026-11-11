Thailand’s 450-baht tourist fee could be delayed until mid-2027

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 11, 2026, 10:16 AM
1 minute read
Thailand’s 450-baht tourist fee could be delayed until mid-2027
Photo via slpu9945/Getty Images

Thailand’s 450-baht tourist fee for foreign air arrivals could start no earlier than June or July 2027, later than the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ earlier target of the first quarter. The National Tourism Policy Committee holds its final review of the draft tomorrow, November 12, and the ministry expects it to reach Cabinet the following week.

Matichon reported that Natthriya Thaweevong, permanent secretary of the ministry, said the draft is still being revised, covering who will be exempt, how the fee will be collected and whether the technology and infrastructure are ready.

Adding it to airline tickets is seen as the simplest option, and talks with aviation bodies, including Airports of Thailand (AOT), show the system is ready after seven to eight years of research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once Cabinet approves the draft and it appears in the Royal Gazette, the law requires a 180-day transition period, about six months, before collection can begin.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul argued that tourism drives the Thai economy but cannot rely on state budget allocations alone, and that more than 80 countries already charge some form of tourism tax or fee.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul
Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul | Photo via Government PR Department

Natthriya said part of the revenue would buy insurance for foreign tourists who fall ill or have an accident in Thailand, a plan that has prompted a dispute between the Health Ministry and tourism associations over unpaid hospital bills.

The online public consultation, which ran from August 24 to September 28, drew 5,954 responses, with 80.5% supporting the draft rules and 78.3% backing the 450-baht rate.

Related Articles

The draft exempts holders of work permits, diplomatic and official passports and border passes, along with transit passengers, crew members and children under two, although the ministry has said the exemptions are still being revised.

The fee is separate from a proposed 1,000-baht departure tax on air passengers of all nationalities, which the Thai Hotels Association opposed in October, and was reported to be put on hold by the Finance Ministry.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 11, 2026, 10:16 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Latest Thailand News
Thailand weather today, 11 November: heavy rain in 5 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 11 November: heavy rain in 5 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen University first-year student recognised by NASA for cybersecurity work Thailand News

Khon Kaen University first-year student recognised by NASA for cybersecurity work

17 hours ago
Chinese tourists skip Thailand as safety concerns persist Tourism News

Chinese tourists skip Thailand as safety concerns persist

17 hours ago
Thai Airways faces complaints after Munich-Bangkok flight operated without running water Aviation News

Thai Airways faces complaints after Munich-Bangkok flight operated without running water

17 hours ago
Thailand puts 10 border provinces on alert over Myanmar fighting Thailand News

Thailand puts 10 border provinces on alert over Myanmar fighting

18 hours ago
Thai news anchor calls for probe into Watchdog Thailand finances Crime News

Thai news anchor calls for probe into Watchdog Thailand finances

18 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s cool season is here, but don&#8217;t expect much cold Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand’s cool season is here, but don’t expect much cold

19 hours ago
Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya

19 hours ago
Thai Airways confirms passenger data leak but credit card details safe Aviation News

Thai Airways confirms passenger data leak but credit card details safe

19 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals

20 hours ago
Krabi drug suspect&#8217;s wife promises to wait during his sentence Krabi News

Krabi drug suspect’s wife promises to wait during his sentence

20 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand&#8217;s high season Business News

Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand’s high season

21 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s sea of mist: 20 of the best cool-season escapes to chase the fog Travel Guides

Thailand’s sea of mist: 20 of the best cool-season escapes to chase the fog

21 hours ago
Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri Crime News

Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri

22 hours ago
Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival Pattaya News

Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival

23 hours ago
Masseuses attacked by employer&#8217;s Slovak ex in Suphan Buri shop Crime News

Masseuses attacked by employer’s Slovak ex in Suphan Buri shop

23 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 3 seasons: a month-by-month guide on when to visit Travel

Thailand’s 3 seasons: a month-by-month guide on when to visit

23 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya house used as base for 350-million-baht romance scam Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya house used as base for 350-million-baht romance scam

23 hours ago
Thailand plans work permit extensions for 2.3 million migrant workers Thailand News

Thailand plans work permit extensions for 2.3 million migrant workers

24 hours ago
Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash Thailand News

Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash

24 hours ago
Kanchanaburi court orders arrest of Myanmar migrant leader over birth record Central Thailand News

Kanchanaburi court orders arrest of Myanmar migrant leader over birth record

24 hours ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider shines laser at ride-hailing rider Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider shines laser at ride-hailing rider

1 day ago
Pattaya steps up mpox education for nightlife workers Pattaya News

Pattaya steps up mpox education for nightlife workers

1 day ago
GullivAir starts weekly Sofia to Phuket flights for winter season Aviation News

GullivAir starts weekly Sofia to Phuket flights for winter season

1 day ago
Ukrainian, Russian women among nine injured in Pattaya boat crash Pattaya News

Ukrainian, Russian women among nine injured in Pattaya boat crash

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleChinese tourists skip Thailand as safety concerns persist