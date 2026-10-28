Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 28, 2026, 1:50 PM
1 minute read
Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan

Thailand is considering 15-day visa-free entry for tourists from Mexico, Colombia and Uzbekistan following complaints about visa delays and complicated application procedures.

Emirates has complained to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) after encountering around 20 to 30 no-show passengers per flight from Mexico because their Thai tourist visas were not approved in time.

The airline has asked the TAT to coordinate with relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to speed up visa processing and resolve the delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul confirmed that the ministry was aware of visa problems affecting Mexico and several other Latin American countries.

He said the government would propose expanding Thailand’s visa-free entry scheme at a Visa Policy Committee meeting on November 9, with Mexico, Colombia and Uzbekistan among the countries being considered.

Thailand is considering visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia and Uzbekistan after visa delays and complaints from airlines and travel agents.
Photo via Ministry of Tourism and Sports

The proposal would provide a longer-term solution to visa difficulties affecting these tourism markets, although any exemption would require the committee’s approval.

Surasak said the committee must weigh economic benefits against national security concerns. Countries considered to pose no security risk could be granted visa-free entry, potentially for an initial stay of 15 days.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

A senior TAT source said two long-haul tourism markets were experiencing particular difficulties.

Tourists from Mexico and Colombia have faced delays in visa approval and issuance, leaving some unable to obtain the necessary documents before their scheduled departure dates.

Uzbekistan has faced a different problem. Travellers initially had to apply for Thai e-visas through the Thai Embassy in Russia, a process described as complicated and inconvenient.

The difficulties prompted travel agents in Uzbekistan to stop selling Thailand holiday packages and promote trips to Vietnam instead.

Thailand previously updated its visa-exemption scheme in August, allowing tourists from 60 countries and territories to stay for up to 30 days without a visa. The announcement also granted separate 15-day exemptions to visitors from Seychelles and Mauritius.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 28, 2026, 1:50 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan

2 hours ago
Thailand gears up for 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, plans over 100 events Politics News

Thailand gears up for 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, plans over 100 events

3 hours ago
4 Chinese men arrested with crystal meth and Yaba in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

4 Chinese men arrested with crystal meth and Yaba in Chiang Mai

3 hours ago
TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south Thailand Weather Updates

TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south

3 hours ago
Swedish fugitive linked to 20 million baht scam caught on Koh Samui Crime News

Swedish fugitive linked to 20 million baht scam caught on Koh Samui

4 hours ago
Thai transwoman held for stabbing postgraduate student with scissors Bangkok News

Thai transwoman held for stabbing postgraduate student with scissors

4 hours ago
Pattaya Bikini Beach Race returns October 31 with Halloween theme Pattaya News

Pattaya Bikini Beach Race returns October 31 with Halloween theme

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 28 October: heavy rain in 17 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 28 October: heavy rain in 17 provinces, Bangkok showers

7 hours ago
Bangkok fortune teller allegedly pressures Thai woman into sexual ritual Bangkok News

Bangkok fortune teller allegedly pressures Thai woman into sexual ritual

20 hours ago
Bangkok weighs 15 baht flat fare for new electric buses Transport News

Bangkok weighs 15 baht flat fare for new electric buses

21 hours ago
Delivery riders criticised after dropping liquid bag from Bangkok BTS station Bangkok News

Delivery riders criticised after dropping liquid bag from Bangkok BTS station

21 hours ago
ONE Lumpinee fighter attacked by two men in Chiang Mai Northern Thailand News

ONE Lumpinee fighter attacked by two men in Chiang Mai

21 hours ago
Looked fit outside, 60 inside: Nadech says extreme training wrecked his hormones Thailand News

Looked fit outside, 60 inside: Nadech says extreme training wrecked his hormones

22 hours ago
Minister defends Udon Thani Horticultural Expo spending amid budget criticism Thailand News

Minister defends Udon Thani Horticultural Expo spending amid budget criticism

22 hours ago
Endangered red panda found hidden in pickup truck in Tak Environment News

Endangered red panda found hidden in pickup truck in Tak

22 hours ago
Khao San Road plans biggest Halloween party, calls for 4am closing Bangkok News

Khao San Road plans biggest Halloween party, calls for 4am closing

23 hours ago
Over 3 tonnes of elephant tusks, ivory seized at Laem Chabang port Crime News

Over 3 tonnes of elephant tusks, ivory seized at Laem Chabang port

23 hours ago
Burglar remains at large after taking 2 million baht from Lat Phrao house Bangkok News

Burglar remains at large after taking 2 million baht from Lat Phrao house

23 hours ago
Thai Customs probes officers over alleged e-waste smuggling bribes, blacklists firms Crime News

Thai Customs probes officers over alleged e-waste smuggling bribes, blacklists firms

23 hours ago
Thai 7-Eleven worker goes viral for speaking seven languages Thai Life

Thai 7-Eleven worker goes viral for speaking seven languages

23 hours ago
Father seeks justice, blaming reckless water pump placement for son&#8217;s death Central Thailand News

Father seeks justice, blaming reckless water pump placement for son’s death

24 hours ago
Le Méridien Khao Lak invites guests to a flavourful coastal escape Thailand Travel

Le Méridien Khao Lak invites guests to a flavourful coastal escape

1 day ago
Woman jumps off motorcycle to escape sexually harassing rider Bangkok News

Woman jumps off motorcycle to escape sexually harassing rider

1 day ago
Indian held at Suvarnabhumi Airport with foreign banknotes worth 2.6m baht Bangkok News

Indian held at Suvarnabhumi Airport with foreign banknotes worth 2.6m baht

1 day ago
Illegal tour guide caught leading Belgian tourists at Bangkok temple Tourism News

Illegal tour guide caught leading Belgian tourists at Bangkok temple

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleIllegal tour guide caught leading Belgian tourists at Bangkok temple