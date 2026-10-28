Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan

Thailand is considering 15-day visa-free entry for tourists from Mexico, Colombia and Uzbekistan following complaints about visa delays and complicated application procedures.

Emirates has complained to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) after encountering around 20 to 30 no-show passengers per flight from Mexico because their Thai tourist visas were not approved in time.

The airline has asked the TAT to coordinate with relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to speed up visa processing and resolve the delays.

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Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul confirmed that the ministry was aware of visa problems affecting Mexico and several other Latin American countries.

He said the government would propose expanding Thailand’s visa-free entry scheme at a Visa Policy Committee meeting on November 9, with Mexico, Colombia and Uzbekistan among the countries being considered.

The proposal would provide a longer-term solution to visa difficulties affecting these tourism markets, although any exemption would require the committee’s approval.

Surasak said the committee must weigh economic benefits against national security concerns. Countries considered to pose no security risk could be granted visa-free entry, potentially for an initial stay of 15 days.

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A senior TAT source said two long-haul tourism markets were experiencing particular difficulties.

Tourists from Mexico and Colombia have faced delays in visa approval and issuance, leaving some unable to obtain the necessary documents before their scheduled departure dates.

Uzbekistan has faced a different problem. Travellers initially had to apply for Thai e-visas through the Thai Embassy in Russia, a process described as complicated and inconvenient.

The difficulties prompted travel agents in Uzbekistan to stop selling Thailand holiday packages and promote trips to Vietnam instead.

Thailand previously updated its visa-exemption scheme in August, allowing tourists from 60 countries and territories to stay for up to 30 days without a visa. The announcement also granted separate 15-day exemptions to visitors from Seychelles and Mauritius.

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