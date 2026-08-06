Thailand tourism arrivals fall 3.19% as Vietnam gains ground

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 6, 2026, 3:21 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand tourism arrivals fall 3.19% as Vietnam gains ground | Thaiger
Traveller passing through Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand | Photo via Enviromantic/Getty Images

New tourism arrival figures from Thailand and Vietnam, released within days of each other in early August, show a narrowing gap between the two countries. Thailand’s international arrivals fell in the first seven months of 2026, while Vietnam’s rose by double digits over the same period, according to each country’s tourism authorities.

Thailand recorded 18,510,243 international arrivals between January 1 and August 1, generating 896.2 billion baht in revenue but down 3.19% on the same period last year. Vietnam recorded 13.9 million arrivals over the same seven months, up 13.8% year on year, according to its National Statistics Office.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul attributed Thailand’s decline to a slowdown in short-haul arrivals, the segment the country depends on most for volume. China remained the top source market with 3.08 million visitors, followed by Malaysia on 2.37 million, India on 1.38 million, Russia on 1.10 million, and South Korea on 679,064.

In the most recent week, Thailand recorded 567,312 visitors, an average of 81,045 a day, down 2.92% on the week before. New long-haul routes, including Dubai to Bangkok and Amsterdam to Suvarnabhumi, have supported growth from European markets even as short-haul numbers soften.

Vietnam’s growth is concentrated in long-haul markets. European arrivals rose 53.4% to more than 2.35 million, the Americas rose 18.9%, and Oceania rose 22.5%. Asia remains Vietnam’s largest source region at 10.3 million arrivals, though growth there was a more modest 6.8%.

hoi an street in vietnam
Hoi An, Vietnam | Photo via Nikada/Getty Images

China leads Vietnam’s arrivals with around 3.1 million visitors, followed by South Korea on 2.4 million. July alone brought 1.67 million arrivals, up 6.6% on the same month last year. The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism credited the growth to easier visa policies, expanded air links, and sustained promotion abroad.

Thailand remains the larger destination by roughly 4.6 million visitors over the comparable period, and its revenue base is deeper. But the two countries are moving in different directions: Thailand’s tourism arrivals are contracting from a high base, while Vietnam is expanding from a lower one, currently running at 56% of its 25 million target for the year.

Related Articles

Thailand’s own target has been revised down, from 36.7 million to a range of 30 to 34 million. The composition of each country’s numbers matters as much as the totals. Vietnam’s fastest growth is in the long-haul markets that tend to stay longer and spend more, while Thailand’s decline sits mainly in the short-haul segment that makes up most of its volume.

For context, Thailand recorded 32.9 million arrivals in 2025 and nearly 40 million in 2019. Tourism accounts for roughly 12% of Thai GDP once indirect effects are included.

Thailand tourism arrivals fall 3.19% as Vietnam gains ground | News by Thaiger
Tuk-tuk in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand | Photo via Lamaret Pierrick

Latest Thailand News
Thailand tourism arrivals fall 3.19% as Vietnam gains ground | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism arrivals fall 3.19% as Vietnam gains ground

38 seconds ago
Cambodian man allegedly stabbed to death by fellow countryman | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian man allegedly stabbed to death by fellow countryman

9 minutes ago
Chiang Rai gold robbery suspects flee to Laos with 13 million baht haul | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai gold robbery suspects flee to Laos with 13 million baht haul

59 minutes ago
Hlun Solo autopsy points to heart failure, toxins not ruled out | Thaiger Thailand News

Hlun Solo autopsy points to heart failure, toxins not ruled out

59 minutes ago
Customs seize trading cards, matcha over false import declarations | Thaiger Thailand News

Customs seize trading cards, matcha over false import declarations

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen locals urged to avoid cracked ground after 7 sinkholes appear | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen locals urged to avoid cracked ground after 7 sinkholes appear

2 hours ago
Japanese tourists eye Thailand as yen rebounds from 40-year low | Thaiger Tourism News

Japanese tourists eye Thailand as yen rebounds from 40-year low

2 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 7 to 9) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 7 to 9)

4 hours ago
Thailand probes universities over foreign student visa loopholes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand probes universities over foreign student visa loopholes

4 hours ago
Complaint filed against Songkhla officer for alleged sexual blackmail, extortion | Thaiger South Thailand News

Complaint filed against Songkhla officer for alleged sexual blackmail, extortion

4 hours ago
Thai minister says Chinese ambassador should build understanding, not deepen dispute | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister says Chinese ambassador should build understanding, not deepen dispute

5 hours ago
Van carrying 43 undocumented migrants crashes after police chase | Thaiger Crime News

Van carrying 43 undocumented migrants crashes after police chase

5 hours ago
Airport security&#8217;s racist gesture &#8216;unacceptable&#8217;, minister says | Thaiger Thailand News

Airport security’s racist gesture ‘unacceptable’, minister says

6 hours ago
Thailand approves national committee for data centre oversight | Thaiger Business News

Thailand approves national committee for data centre oversight

22 hours ago
Stray dog shot with dart gun rescued in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Stray dog shot with dart gun rescued in Nakhon Ratchasima

23 hours ago
Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket

23 hours ago
Worker killed in suspected tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in suspected tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary

1 day ago
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing phone in Pattaya café | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing phone in Pattaya café

1 day ago
Saudi transgender woman reported missing in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Saudi transgender woman reported missing in Bangkok

1 day ago
Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat

1 day ago
Pakistani man jailed 3 years, blacklisted after in-flight assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Pakistani man jailed 3 years, blacklisted after in-flight assault

1 day ago
New global index of 192 countries puts Thailand fourth best place to retire in the world | Thaiger Retire in Thailand

New global index of 192 countries puts Thailand fourth best place to retire in the world

1 day ago
Chinese artist fans disrupt Suvarnabhumi, 22 denied boarding | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese artist fans disrupt Suvarnabhumi, 22 denied boarding

1 day ago
Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome

2 days ago
130 million year old dinosaur fossil discovered in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Thailand News

130 million year old dinosaur fossil discovered in Chaiyaphum

2 days ago
Tourism News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 6, 2026, 3:21 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.