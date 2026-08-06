Thailand tourism arrivals fall 3.19% as Vietnam gains ground

New tourism arrival figures from Thailand and Vietnam, released within days of each other in early August, show a narrowing gap between the two countries. Thailand’s international arrivals fell in the first seven months of 2026, while Vietnam’s rose by double digits over the same period, according to each country’s tourism authorities.

Thailand recorded 18,510,243 international arrivals between January 1 and August 1, generating 896.2 billion baht in revenue but down 3.19% on the same period last year. Vietnam recorded 13.9 million arrivals over the same seven months, up 13.8% year on year, according to its National Statistics Office.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul attributed Thailand’s decline to a slowdown in short-haul arrivals, the segment the country depends on most for volume. China remained the top source market with 3.08 million visitors, followed by Malaysia on 2.37 million, India on 1.38 million, Russia on 1.10 million, and South Korea on 679,064.

In the most recent week, Thailand recorded 567,312 visitors, an average of 81,045 a day, down 2.92% on the week before. New long-haul routes, including Dubai to Bangkok and Amsterdam to Suvarnabhumi, have supported growth from European markets even as short-haul numbers soften.

Vietnam’s growth is concentrated in long-haul markets. European arrivals rose 53.4% to more than 2.35 million, the Americas rose 18.9%, and Oceania rose 22.5%. Asia remains Vietnam’s largest source region at 10.3 million arrivals, though growth there was a more modest 6.8%.

China leads Vietnam’s arrivals with around 3.1 million visitors, followed by South Korea on 2.4 million. July alone brought 1.67 million arrivals, up 6.6% on the same month last year. The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism credited the growth to easier visa policies, expanded air links, and sustained promotion abroad.

Thailand remains the larger destination by roughly 4.6 million visitors over the comparable period, and its revenue base is deeper. But the two countries are moving in different directions: Thailand’s tourism arrivals are contracting from a high base, while Vietnam is expanding from a lower one, currently running at 56% of its 25 million target for the year.

Thailand’s own target has been revised down, from 36.7 million to a range of 30 to 34 million. The composition of each country’s numbers matters as much as the totals. Vietnam’s fastest growth is in the long-haul markets that tend to stay longer and spend more, while Thailand’s decline sits mainly in the short-haul segment that makes up most of its volume.

For context, Thailand recorded 32.9 million arrivals in 2025 and nearly 40 million in 2019. Tourism accounts for roughly 12% of Thai GDP once indirect effects are included.