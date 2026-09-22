Thailand tourist arrivals top 22m as Malaysia, Japan surge

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 22, 2026, 9:29 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand tourist arrivals top 22m as Malaysia, Japan surge
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Thailand tourist arrivals have passed 22.18 million so far this year, while the latest weekly figures improved as holiday travel from Malaysia and Japan gave short-haul markets a lift ahead of the October high season.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said yesterday, September 21, that Thailand welcomed 22,183,678 foreign visitors between January 1 and September 19. The total was still 3.67% lower than during the same period last year, while foreign tourism revenue reached 1.082821 trillion baht.

China remained Thailand’s largest source market with 3,728,585 visitors, followed by Malaysia with 2,831,654 and India with 1,640,441. Russia ranked fourth with 1,230,256 arrivals, while South Korea contributed 811,246.

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The latest week showed a stronger picture as Thailand recorded 464,200 foreign arrivals from September 13 to 19, an increase of 25,131 visitors, or 5.72%, from the previous week. That worked out to an average of 66,314 arrivals per day.

Short-haul markets accounted for 324,816 visitors, rising 8.59% week on week, while long-haul arrivals slipped 0.41% to 139,384.

Malaysia led the weekly rankings with 69,255 arrivals, up 29.12%, as the Malaysia Day holiday encouraged more travel. China followed with 66,151 visitors, a 1.18% increase.

India recorded 34,432 arrivals, down 13.61%, while Japan climbed 55.36% to 30,494 visitors as travellers headed overseas around the country’s Silver Week holiday period. Russia completed the top five with 19,531 arrivals, up 7.59%.

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Tourist taking a picture of a temple in Bangkok
Photo via Khwanchai Phanthong

Surasak attributed the Russian increase to advance travel ahead of the high season and growth in package holidays. Long-haul markets overall, however, remained relatively subdued as travellers waited for the main high-season period beginning in October.

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The arrival figures come two weeks after the country passed 21.28 million visitors. Ministry data for the period ending September 5 showed arrivals were then 3.12% below last year’s level, meaning the cumulative year-on-year shortfall remains despite the latest weekly improvement.

Officials expect overall tourist arrivals in Thailand to ease slightly in the coming week as the effect of the Malaysia Day holiday fades. However, several major Asian holiday periods could provide further support.

South Korea’s Chuseok holiday runs from September 24 to 26, while China’s Mid-Autumn Festival falls from September 25 to 27, followed by the National Day Golden Week holiday from October 1 to 7.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) separately forecasts around 250,000 Chinese visitors between September 25 and October 7, up 24% year on year, generating an estimated 11.5 billion baht in revenue. October bookings from China are already 16% higher, while flight searches have risen 24%, according to data cited by the agency.

During the official October 1 to 7 Golden Week alone, TAT expects about 137,000 Chinese arrivals, up 21% from last year, with tourism revenue forecast at approximately 4.2 billion baht.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 22, 2026, 9:29 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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