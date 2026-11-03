Foreign tourist arrivals jump 7.31% as Thailand’s high season begins

Thailand recorded a 7.31% increase in foreign tourist arrivals in the final week of October, driven by growing numbers of visitors from China, Russia and the United States as the country enters its peak tourism season.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said 538,661 foreign tourists entered Thailand between October 25 and 31, an increase of 36,696 from the previous week, averaging 76,952 arrivals per day.

Long-haul markets recorded particularly strong growth, with arrivals rising 13.60% to 227,153 visitors. This marked the fifth consecutive week of growth ahead of the winter holiday season in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian arrivals increased by 27.19%, while visitors from the United States rose by 5.42%. However, arrivals from France fell 18.68%, which the minister attributed to protests in the country.

Short-haul markets also grew, with arrivals increasing 3.14% to 311,508 visitors as travel patterns began returning to normal following a quieter period.

India was an exception, recording a 14.98% decline in arrivals following the end of the Mahanavami and Navratri festivals.

Malaysia remained Thailand’s largest source market for the week, with 61,842 visitors, followed by China with 51,479, Russia with 44,499, India with 40,884 and the United States with 21,261.

Arrivals from China, Russia and the United States increased compared with the previous week, while those from Malaysia and India declined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the recent improvement, Thailand tourist arrivals remained below last year’s levels. From January 1 to October 31, the country welcomed 25,464,306 foreign visitors, down 4.59% from the same period in 2025.

Foreign tourist spending during the 10-month period generated approximately 1.24 trillion baht in revenue.

China was the largest source market over the period, accounting for 4,244,376 visitors, followed by Malaysia with 3,226,484, India with 1,924,417, Russia with 1,414,341 and South Korea with 932,066.

Looking ahead, the ministry expects long-haul arrivals to continue increasing as the winter holiday season approaches. However, protests in Europe and reduced flight services on certain routes, particularly from Russia, could affect visitor numbers.

Related news