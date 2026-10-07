Thailand plans free tours for passengers on long layovers

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 7, 2026, 11:01 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand plans free tours for passengers on long layovers

Thailand is preparing to launch free short tours for international transit passengers with long layovers, with a pilot planned at four major airports from early 2027.

The stopover tours would allow eligible travellers with around six to eight hours between flights to leave the airport for brief cultural, food or wellness experiences before returning for their onward journey. The pilot is planned for Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Krabi airports.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the project follows an agreement between six organisations aimed at linking Thailand’s aviation network more closely with tourism businesses and local services.

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The partners are the Department of Airports, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thai Airways International, Airlines Association of Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel and Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Engineering.

The cooperation agreement will run for three years, with the first services targeted for early 2027.

Thailand plans free tours for passengers on long layovers | News by Thaiger
Agencies and partners involved | Photo via TAT

The scheme, Amazing Thailand Transfer Passenger Privilege, will be coordinated by TAT. Organisers will develop short itineraries based on passengers’ available transit time, with safety, convenience and sufficient time to return for onward flights taken into account.

Three formats are initially planned: City Express, Food Express and Wellness Express. Proposed experiences include visits to cultural attractions, Thai food and street food trips, spas and traditional Thai massage.

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Suvarnabhumi handles around 1.3 million transfer and transit passengers a year, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry. Officials estimate around 10% have layovers long enough to potentially join the programme.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency hopes to attract about 10% of that target group during the initial stage. The first packages are expected to be offered free, using TAT’s existing budget.

Phiphat said the project is intended to turn airport waiting time into tourism spending while introducing transit passengers to Thailand. Officials also want spending to reach restaurants, shops, attractions and other businesses near participating airports.

The initiative forms part of the government’s wider effort to strengthen Thailand as a regional aviation and passenger-transfer hub, while improving connections between airports, city centres and tourist attractions.

Passengers joining the Thailand stopover tours would have to formally enter Thailand rather than remain in the international transit area. Visa, visa-exemption and Thailand Digital Arrival Card requirements would therefore depend on each traveller’s nationality and circumstances.

The exact booking process, final routes and eligibility rules have not yet been announced. The participating organisations are now working on the programme ahead of the targeted early-2027 launch.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 7, 2026, 11:01 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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