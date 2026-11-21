Photo courtesy of Prachachat

Thailand foreign tourist arrivals reached 26.76 million between January 1 and November 14, which is 4.66% fewer than in the same period last year, and the government has stepped up its high-season promotions. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects about 6 million foreign visitors in November and December, roughly 3 million a month.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said foreign visitors spent 1,304,947 million baht over the period. China was the largest market with 4,385,062 arrivals, followed by Malaysia with 3,384,864, India with 2,013,658, Russia with 1,515,102 and South Korea with 977,164.

In the week of November 8 to 14, the ministry said, arrivals rose 4.26% on the previous week to an average of 94,789 a day. Short-haul markets grew 2.15%, helped by a 42.40% jump in visitors from India, while long-haul markets grew 7.04%.

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Some European markets are also recovering. The fall in French arrivals narrowed from 6.32% in October to 2.16% last week, and German arrivals, which were down 6.61% in October, grew 0.52%. The ministry expects long-haul demand to keep rising as the winter holidays begin, but said economic conditions, consumer confidence and air fares could still affect travel decisions.

The weekly rise follows a 7.31% increase in the week of October 25 to 31, when arrivals from Russia grew 27.19% at the start of the high season.

The ministry’s full-year target is 31.5 million foreign arrivals, below the 33 to 34 million planned early in the year. Surasak said on November 18 that the target was 300,000 above the ministry’s previous forecast.

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TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the expected arrivals for November and December would bring the year to about 31.24 million, just short of the target and below the 32.97 million recorded in 2025.

The National Tourism Policy Committee has told the TAT to speed up two high-season programmes. The first, Thailand Winter Plus, aims to bring in at least 300,000 extra visitors in November and December from China, Malaysia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, working with airlines, online travel platforms and tour operators. It also aims to keep short-haul arrivals at no fewer than 1.9 million.

The second, Thailand Winter Blast, adds seats and charter flights, especially from East Asia, while keeping routes from Eastern Europe and Central Asia running. According to reports, it runs from November 20 to March 31, 2027, and supports at least 200 charter flights. The TAT said its promotions would continue through Chinese New Year in February 2027.

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