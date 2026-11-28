Photo courtesy of Siarhei Nester via Canva

Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand fell 12% year on year to 2.27 million in October, the Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) said in its economic report for the month, while exports grew 27.5%. Arrivals rose 4.5% from September, and the office listed US trade policy and conflict in the Middle East as risks to the Thai economy.

FPO deputy spokesperson Pann Ananapibut said domestic travel kept growing while foreign arrivals were still slowing. Thai visitors made 23.3 million trips in October, up 0.4% on October last year and 0.6% on September.

China, Thailand’s largest source market, was one of the weak spots in October. TAT figures showed Chinese arrivals fell 13.6% year on year to 308,942, in a month when the Chinese Embassy issued a safety advisory to its citizens and flooding hit Bangkok.

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Private consumption grew more slowly than a year earlier, the FPO said, although new car registrations rose 19.5% and new motorcycle registrations rose 3.3% year on year. Farmers’ real income rose 12.8%, while the consumer confidence index fell to 50.9 from 52.1 in September, which the office attributed to flooding and the high cost of living.

Exports were worth US$36.86 billion in October, 27.5% more than a year earlier and the 28th month of growth in a row. Imports of capital goods, which the office uses to track private investment in machinery, rose 104.6% year on year but fell 2.9% from September, and cement sales fell 5.8%, so the FPO described private investment overall as stable.

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Headline inflation was 3.90% in October and core inflation 1.58%. The office said the economy remained stable, with public debt at 68.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of September, within fiscal discipline limits, and foreign reserves at US$272.8 billion at the end of October.

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Looking ahead, the FPO said tourism was contracting slightly because of the Middle East conflict, which, through the threat to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, also kept energy and transport costs uncertain. It warned that US trade measures and retaliation from trading partners remained a risk to world trade, and that these pressures could affect Thai supply chains, production costs and economic growth.