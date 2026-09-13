Thailand braces for 250,000 Chinese tourists this Golden Week

Photo courtesy of Dan Freeman via Unsplash

Thailand is preparing for an influx of Chinese holidaymakers, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) forecasting around 250,000 Chinese visitors during the extended Golden Week period from September 25 to October 7.

The 13 day travel window spans both the Mid-Autumn Festival and China’s National Day holiday, and TAT expects it to generate roughly 11.5 billion baht (US$348 million) in tourism revenue.

Compared to the same period last year, the projections mark a 24% rise in arrivals and a 37% rise in revenue, suggesting Chinese travellers are set to spend considerably more per trip this year.

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TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool pointed to encouraging early indicators, noting that October bookings to Thailand have risen 16% while flight searches originating from China are up 24%.

Much of the demand is coming from Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Chongqing, with direct flights linking these cities to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Udon Thani.

TAT believes the extended break will encourage longer stays and higher spending, along with visits to destinations beyond Thailand’s established tourism hotspots. With revenue projected to grow faster than visitor numbers, the agency sees a chance to draw higher spending travellers while also spreading tourist traffic more evenly across the country.

To capitalise on the period, TAT will run its Amazing Thailand, Mid-Autumn (Nihao Month) 2026 campaign, which includes familiarisation trips for key opinion leaders, Thai cultural experiences, visitor privileges, and joint promotions with tourism partners.

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