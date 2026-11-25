Thailand has been voted the world’s most desirable country for gastronomy at the 25th Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, finishing ahead of Italy and France after climbing from eighth place last year.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand collected the Gold award in Greenwich, London, on 6 November. The government publicised the result on Wednesday and tied it to its push for visitors who spend more.

Readers of the British travel magazine decide the awards. More than 250,000 of them voted across 23 categories this year, and Thailand topped a field of 10 nominated countries in the food category.

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Deputy government spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana gave the order as Thailand, Italy, France, Japan, Greece, Spain, South Korea, Malaysia, Türkiye and Vietnam. Italy took silver and France bronze.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool accepted the award on behalf of the country. “We thank Wanderlust readers for recognising Thailand’s rich and diverse food culture,” she said, describing Thai cooking as a link to heritage, local wisdom and the communities that keep it going. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, spoke at the same ceremony and presented the award for sustainability.

Lalida said the magazine singled out the range of Thai cooking, from Bangkok street food and internationally known restaurants to northeastern dishes, traditional northern cuisine and the desserts of Phetchaburi, which UNESCO has named a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Thailand also finished fifth in the Most Desirable Country category for destinations outside Europe, behind Costa Rica, Japan, South Africa and Canada.

She linked the result to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s tourism policy, which aims to move the focus from visitor numbers to visitor spending. Under the Destination Thailand plan, the government wants the country sold as a year-round destination built on regional food, culture and daily life.

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The government says it wants food tourism to pay along the whole chain, from farmers and food producers to restaurants, small shops and community operators. It has paired that with promises on product standards, safety and tourist confidence.

Bangkok’s high end has been collecting recognition of its own, with a French restaurant at ICONSIAM earning two Michelin stars this month in the 2027 guide.

The award arrives in a weak year for volume. Thailand recorded 26.76 million foreign arrivals between 1 January and 14 November, which is 4.66% fewer than the same period last year, although TAT expects about 6 million more visitors in November and December.

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