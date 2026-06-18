Thai railway tourism to offer OTOP products and local food to passengers

Thailand is preparing to improve railway tourism by adopting elements of Japan’s community-based tourism model, including the sale of local food and OTOP products on tourism train services.

The initiative was discussed during the 3rd Thailand-Japan Railway Workshop on June 17, when the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) welcomed Okuda Tetsuya, President of the Japan Transport and Tourism Research Institute ASEAN-India Regional Office (JTTRI-AIRO).

Held under the theme Railways and Tourism, the workshop focused on strengthening Thailand’s railway tourism sector through knowledge sharing and cooperation with Japan.

DRT Director-General Pichet Kunathamrak said the department had proposed several areas for collaboration and plans to adapt successful Japanese railway tourism practices to suit Thailand’s rail network and tourism industry.

Beyond enhancing travel experiences, Pichet said railway tourism is aimed to support local economies by promoting regional culture and creating additional income opportunities for communities located along railway routes.

A part of the plan is the development of local food products inspired by Japan’s railway lunch boxes. Officials are also exploring opportunities for communities to sell OTOP products and locally made goods aboard tourism trains.

The One Tambon One Product (OTOP) programme was introduced to encourage local entrepreneurs to develop products using community resources and to create goods that reflect the unique identity of their local area.

Thai and Japanese officials also discussed ways to increase weekday travel demand, reduce overcrowding during weekends and generate more consistent revenue for railway tourism operators throughout the week.

The push to strengthen railway tourism comes as Thailand continues to expand its rail-based travel offerings. One of the newest additions is the SRT Royal Blossom, a luxury tourism train that operates day trips between Bangkok and Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri province.

The service uses former Hamanasu train carriages donated by Japan’s JR Hokkaido and refurbished to provide upgraded facilities and improved passenger comfort.

Thailand also renovated former KIHA183 trains from Japan for tourism routes linking Bangkok with destinations including Phetchaburi, Lop Buri and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Alongside these modernised services, traditional Thai trains continue to attract visitors. The country’s 130 year old heritage trains becomes popular particularly among Chinese tourists who seeks vintage railway experiences and photography.