Thai railway tourism to offer OTOP products and local food to passengers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 18, 2026, 6:00 PM
50 1 minute read
Thai railway tourism to offer OTOP products and local food to passengers | Thaiger
Photo via Department of Rail Transport

Thailand is preparing to improve railway tourism by adopting elements of Japan’s community-based tourism model, including the sale of local food and OTOP products on tourism train services.

The initiative was discussed during the 3rd Thailand-Japan Railway Workshop on June 17, when the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) welcomed Okuda Tetsuya, President of the Japan Transport and Tourism Research Institute ASEAN-India Regional Office (JTTRI-AIRO).

Held under the theme Railways and Tourism, the workshop focused on strengthening Thailand’s railway tourism sector through knowledge sharing and cooperation with Japan.

DRT Director-General Pichet Kunathamrak said the department had proposed several areas for collaboration and plans to adapt successful Japanese railway tourism practices to suit Thailand’s rail network and tourism industry.

Thailand meets Japan for improvement of rail tourism
Photo via Department of Rail Transport

Beyond enhancing travel experiences, Pichet said railway tourism is aimed to support local economies by promoting regional culture and creating additional income opportunities for communities located along railway routes.

A part of the plan is the development of local food products inspired by Japan’s railway lunch boxes. Officials are also exploring opportunities for communities to sell OTOP products and locally made goods aboard tourism trains.

The One Tambon One Product (OTOP) programme was introduced to encourage local entrepreneurs to develop products using community resources and to create goods that reflect the unique identity of their local area.

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Thai and Japanese officials also discussed ways to increase weekday travel demand, reduce overcrowding during weekends and generate more consistent revenue for railway tourism operators throughout the week.

Thai rail tourism model inspired by Japan
Photo via Department of Rail Transport

The push to strengthen railway tourism comes as Thailand continues to expand its rail-based travel offerings. One of the newest additions is the SRT Royal Blossom, a luxury tourism train that operates day trips between Bangkok and Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri province.

The service uses former Hamanasu train carriages donated by Japan’s JR Hokkaido and refurbished to provide upgraded facilities and improved passenger comfort.

Thailand also renovated former KIHA183 trains from Japan for tourism routes linking Bangkok with destinations including Phetchaburi, Lop Buri and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Alongside these modernised services, traditional Thai trains continue to attract visitors. The country’s 130 year old heritage trains becomes popular particularly among Chinese tourists who seeks vintage railway experiences and photography.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 18, 2026, 6:00 PM
50 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.