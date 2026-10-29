Tourism businesses back 450 baht tourist fee, with conditions

Thailand’s proposed 450-baht entry fee for foreign tourists has received support from the private sector, although tourism businesses remain divided over plans to use the money for visitor insurance. The charge could begin in early 2027 if approved by the government.

The Thailand tourist fee would initially apply to eligible foreign visitors arriving by air, with collection at land and sea borders postponed for a year.

Under the proposal, part of the revenue would provide insurance covering death and medical expenses for fee-paying tourists. The remainder would fund improvements to tourist attractions, environmental conservation and tourism development.

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The Ministry of Tourism and Sports estimates that at least 8 billion baht annually could remain for these projects after insurance and collection costs.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the scheme would help improve visitor safety, reduce pressure on public hospitals and provide a recurring source of tourism funding.

According to Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, data from 32 hospitals in 2024 showed foreign patients received treatment worth 16.957 billion baht, but hospitals collected only 9.935 billion baht.

The government believes tourist insurance could help reduce unpaid medical bills. However, industry representatives have questioned whether the roughly 7 billion baht shortfall accurately reflects costs attributable to tourists.

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The Thai Hotels Association and Association of Thai Travel Agents argued that the figures also include migrant workers and other foreign patients. They also warned that many tourists already have travel insurance, making additional compulsory cover potentially unnecessary.

Businesses have called for more of the revenue to support infrastructure, tourism facilities and emergency assistance, alongside clear public reporting of how the fund is spent.

An online consultation involving 5,954 participants found that 80.5% supported the proposed regulations, while 78.3% approved of the 450-baht rate.

Adding the fee to travel tickets was the most popular suggested collection method, supported by 36.26% of respondents.

The ministry is also considering exemptions for certain travellers, including work permit holders, transit passengers and children under two.

The proposal must still be considered by the National Tourism Policy Committee and Cabinet before taking effect. Final insurance conditions, payment procedures and implementation dates have not been confirmed.

The Thailand tourist fee is separate from the proposed 1,000-baht departure tax, which the Finance Ministry put on hold last week amid concerns about higher travel costs.