China attracts the largest share of Thai holidaymakers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 10:38 AM
2 minutes read
China attracts the largest share of Thai holidaymakers
Photo by Alexis Ibarra via Getty Images

Bangkok Bank’s research team, Bnomics, reported that Thai travellers flocked abroad, beating a record high. China became the top destination, while South Korea fell to 13th, as immigration checks tightened.

Bnomics by Bangkok Bank shared the findings on its Facebook page yesterday, September 23, citing statistics from Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The research found that 13.06 million Thai people travelled abroad in 2025, an 11.4% increase from the previous year. Their overseas spending exceeded 559 billion baht, up 29.5%, with both figures marking record highs.

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China welcomed 3.06 million Thai visitors, who spent 120.25 billion baht, or an average of 39,317 baht per trip. Bnomics attributed China’s popularity to permanent visa-free entry, extensive transport coverage and value for money.

Chongqing, China
Chongqing, China | Photo by SeanPavonePhoto via Getty Images

Malaysia ranked second with 1.72 million Thai visitors, who spent 33.38 billion baht. The research team noted that the country is easily accessible by car, train or plane.

Laos followed in third place with 1.44 million Thai visitors, who spent 22.06 billion baht. Bnomics said the Laos-China railway, which opened in 2021, had changed travel to Luang Prabang and southern China by significantly reducing journey times.

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Japan ranked fourth with 1.23 million Thai visitors and recorded the highest spending per trip among the destinations listed, at 51,558 baht. Total spending reached 63.27 billion baht. Bnomics attributed Japan’s appeal to its food and culture, as well as safety and ease of travel.

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The United Kingdom completed the top five, receiving 492,000 Thai visitors, an increase of 39.7%. Average spending was 131,089 baht per trip, while the average stay was 13.6 days for tourism, study or family visits.

Penang, Malaysia
Penang, Malaysia | Photo by mehdi33300 via Getty Images

South Korea fell to 13th place after Thai arrivals declined 13.8% to 328,000. Bnomics linked the decrease to tighter immigration checks introduced to curb illegal work, as well as travellers who had been turned away more than once.

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The research team said the findings offered lessons for Thailand’s tourism industry, noting that travellers do not base their decisions solely on a destination or its price.

Every stage of a journey, from gathering information and booking flights to immigration procedures, transportation, payment systems and services during the trip, can influence travellers’ decisions.

Bnomics said attracting more tourists is only one part of Thailand’s tourism strategy. It also highlighted the importance of ensuring that visitors find the overall journey effortless, worthwhile and reassuring, encouraging them to return.

Fuji Japan
Mount Fuji, Japan | Photo by NH 的影像 via Canva

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 10:38 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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