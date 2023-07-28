Thai tourism boost: Long public holiday to generate over 16 billion baht

Photo courtesy of traveldailymedia.com

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimates that the long public holiday period, approved by the Thai cabinet to promote travelling in Thailand, will contribute to a substantial income of 16.6 billion baht. The consecutive holidays extend over six days, from July 28 until August 2. The extended public holidays include the King’s Birthday on July 28, Asalha Puja (Dharma Day celebrating the Buddha’s first sermon) on August 1 and Buddhist Lent Day on August 2.

The authority also noted an increase in high-income groups preferring to travel overseas during this extended vacation period, boosting Thai tourism. As disclosed by TAT governor Yuttasak Supasorn after analysing the local market, the long holiday is anticipated to bring about 4.96 million Thai tourist visits. Revenue exceeding 16.6 billion baht is expected to be generated, with an average hotel occupancy rate of 63%.

Eastern Thailand is predicted to have the highest average occupancy rate, reaching 68%. However, Yuthasak further stated that the Central and Northeast regions receive most of the tourists, while southern regions are in their low season due to rain, unsuitable for activities at sea, resulting in fewer tourists.

Moreover, high inflation and oil prices, although receding, remain obstacles to Thai people’s spending. High-income groups though are increasingly choosing to travel abroad during this extended holiday period, reported KhaoSod.

The top ten most popular Thai tourism destinations during this holiday are spread across every geographical region, centred around key tourist spots. This suggests that Thai people still prefer to visit central provinces than second-tier cities. The convenience of travelling to these areas, combined with the diversity of natural tourist attractions and man-made attractions keeps them more popular. In addition to this, hotels’ facilities are ready and plentiful, accommodating various tourist groups, such as families and senior citizens, more than their secondary counterparts.

Thai people outside of Bangkok are unsurprisingly focusing their tourism on nearby provinces with shorter travel times. They can travel in the morning and return in the evening or choose to stay overnight. Quick holiday spots include Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Rayong, and Chon Buri. These areas offer less expensive activities in line with the current economic conditions, making these provinces top choices for Thai tourism during this extended holiday period.