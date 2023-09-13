PM takes fast lane: Thailand’s visa-free travel plans speed up tourism revival

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

In a recent meeting with key stakeholders in the tourism industry, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his unwavering commitment to expedite the implementation of visa-free travel. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to boost the tourism sector and, by extension, the nation’s economy.

PM Srettha has tasked relevant officials with the development of various tourism stimulus measures, both immediate and long-term. The 61 year old Thai PM also urged immigration police to devise strategies to manage the anticipated increase in visitor numbers effectively.

The focus of these measures ranges from enhancing travel convenience and security to promoting the country’s attractions across various platforms. Influencers and online travel agencies will play significant roles in this promotional endeavour.

The meeting, which took place at Parliament, was attended by several tourism industry executives and officials, including Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, the Minister for Tourism and Sports.

Thanes Phetsuwan, Deputy Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, revealed that the visa-free entry programme is set to be extended to visitors from China and Kazakhstan. At present, nationals from over 60 countries can enjoy this benefit.

The visa-free scheme allows pre-selected nationals to enter the country without needing to apply or pay for a visa in advance.

Wangsuphakijkosol noted that approximately 2.23 million Chinese nationals have visited the country this year, contributing a staggering 100 billion baht to the country’s coffers. She added that strategies aimed at attracting visitors would invigorate the economies of both large and small cities across the nation.

In related news, the Thai PM announced that the government will be pushing for a swift increase in the minimum daily wage to 400 baht, in a bid to assist workers grappling with rising living costs. The decision will be reached through negotiations between the government, employers, and workers to agree upon a reasonable amount.

