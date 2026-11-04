Thai foreign minister criticises China’s travel warning for misplacing blame for scam

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow raised concerns with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing yesterday, November 3, that a travel warning issued by the Chinese embassy had caused panic and affected Thailand’s tourism image.

Sihasak was in Beijing for the 11th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Meeting, and seized this chance to meet Wang Yi to discuss further trade, transnational crime, and regional issues.

On trade, Sihasak said he urged China to open its market to Thai products, particularly rice. He said China had promised to import 500,000 tonnes of rice from Thailand.

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The ministers also discussed investment that could add value to Thailand’s manufacturing industry, including technology transfer, joint technology development and cooperation on workforce development.

On transnational crime, Sihasak said he raised the Chinese embassy’s travel warning with Wang. He said the warning about kidnapping did not apply to all Chinese visitors and had caused concern among people planning to travel to Thailand, including people who were not Chinese nationals.

Sihasak said Chinese tourists generally faced no problems in Thailand. He said the people at risk were those allegedly lured by criminal networks, including networks involving Chinese nationals, with false promises of work.

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He said the issue required cooperation between the two countries and that the warning, in its current form, could leave Chinese visitors afraid of being kidnapped in Thailand.

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The ministers also discussed Cambodia. Sihasak said he told Wang that relations should improve gradually. He said there were no current incidents along the land border and that maritime issues were undergoing compulsory conciliation limited to the sea boundary, not resource sharing.

Sihasak said China had offered to provide a neutral venue for future talks.

He also said Thailand was considering hosting a meeting next year with Myanmar’s neighbours, including India, China and Thailand, and potentially some ASEAN members, to discuss a path to peace in Myanmar.

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