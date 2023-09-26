TAT’s the spirit: E-book showcasing Thailand’s spiritual sites to boost faith-based tourism

Image courtesy of Agoda.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has sponsored an e-book titled Connecting to Spiritual Thailand: A Guide to 60 Powerspots, which showcases 60 lesser-known spiritual sites in Thailand, reflecting the country’s rich cultural and religious diversity.

The e-book has been crafted in response to the global rise in faith-based tourism, which is projected to triple in economic value over the next ten years. As part of this trend, Thailand has experienced an increase in domestic and Asian tourists participating in faith-related travel, known as the Sai Mu Economy.

The e-book, penned in English by seasoned travel writers, offers readers a deep understanding of Thai religious customs and practices. The featured sites are scattered across Thailand and include city pillars, dragon shrines, sacred caves, and distinctive trees, all of which are cherished by locals for their spiritual importance.

Among the highlighted sites is a shrine in Bangkok dedicated to the powerful ghost Mae Nak Phrakhanong. Another featured site is Kham Chanot in Udon Thani, which is home to naga serpents. The e-book also covers a mass pilgrimage to a mountain-top Buddha Footprint in Khao Khitchakut, Chanthaburi, and the cosmological city pillar of Chiang Rai.

In addition to these, the e-book draws attention to a shrine in Suphanburi dedicated to the late pop megastar Pumpuang Duangjan and Wat Khao Or in Phatthalung, known as a school of black magic established by Brahmans.

The e-book provides international tourists with in-depth information about each location, including its historical context, cultural significance, ceremonial practices, and guidelines for visitors, reported The Pattaya News.

