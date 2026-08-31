Songkhla tourism revenue hits 32 billion baht in seven months

Songkhla’s tourism revenue reached 32 billion baht in the first seven months of 2026, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said, pointing to a broad recovery. TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool gave the figure at the mobile cabinet meeting held in the province on 31 August and 1 September 2026. TAT now forecasts more than 55,000 million baht for the full year.

Songkhla recorded 948,802 person-trips from Malaysia between January and July 2026, and 28,248 from Singapore, TAT said. Immigration Bureau data cited by TAT places the province ahead of Bangkok as the top destination for Malaysian tourists.

Hotel occupancy in Hat Yai and Songkhla reached 80% from 28 August to 6 September 2026, according to TAT. That period spanned Malaysia’s National Day and school holidays.

The momentum follows a run of TAT measures across the first half of the year. Those included the Amazing Thailand Chinese New Year 2026 campaign and Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges at the Sadao and Padang Besar border checkpoints and Hat Yai airport. The Hat Yai Midnight Songkran event pulled 13,000 to 15,000 people a day through the Sadao checkpoint.

For the full year, TAT forecasts 7.5 million visitor-trips alongside the revenue figure. Both would beat 2025, when the province logged 7.18 million visitor-trips and 54.05 billion baht in revenue.

Thapanee also described a rebound in the night economy. Thai massage shops, entertainment venues and the old town walking street in Songkhla have become busy again, she said, alongside the province’s UNESCO City of Gastronomy recognition.

Songkhla has a programme of events scheduled for the rest of 2026. They include Thai Fight Songkhla, the Rimlay Beach Party, the Songkhla Marathon, and an alms-giving event for 10,000 monks.

The mobile cabinet meeting was convened in Songkhla following flood damage in the southern border provinces. The Hat Yai flood of late November 2025 affected nine southern provinces and more than 1.08 million households, Thairath reported.

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