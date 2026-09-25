Phuket voted top wellness destination by Canadians in 2026

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 4:05 PM
1 minute read
Phuket voted top wellness destination by Canadians in 2026
Photo via Amazing Thailand

Phuket has been voted the top wellness destination by Canadian travellers at the 2026 Travellers’ Top Picks Awards, organised by Air Canada Vacations, following a public vote that attracted more than 1.3 million votes.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksamisaengchan announced the result today, September 25, saying Phuket received the most votes in the Wellness category.

The award was presented at the Air Canada Vacations Toronto Product Launch, held at Universal Event Space in Toronto, Canada.

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Canadians voted Phuket their top wellness destination in Air Canada Vacations' 2026 awards, as Thailand looks to expand health tourism.
Photo via Thaigov

Now in its second year, the awards invite Canadians to vote for their favourite travel destinations through the Travellers’ Top Picks website. This year, the organisers received more than 1.3 million votes across all 10 categories.

Ploythalay said Phuket’s result reflected Canadian travellers’ recognition of Thailand’s diverse health and wellness experiences.

She also linked the award to Thailand’s Value-led Tourism strategy, which focuses on creating valuable travel experiences and improving the quality of tourism growth rather than simply increasing visitor numbers.

Canadians voted Phuket their top wellness destination in Air Canada Vacations' 2026 awards, as Thailand looks to expand health tourism.
Photo via Amazing Thailand

Canada remains an important long-haul tourism market for Thailand. According to figures provided by the government, 180,510 Canadian tourists visited Thailand between January 1 and September 21, 2026, an increase of 2.35% compared with the same period last year.

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Canada ranked ninth among Thailand’s long-haul tourism markets during that period.

Ploythalay said the Phuket wellness award would help Thailand attract more high-value Canadian visitors while creating opportunities to increase tourism revenue and develop more sustainable travel experiences.

Canadians voted Phuket their top wellness destination in Air Canada Vacations' 2026 awards, as Thailand looks to expand health tourism.
Photo via Amazing Thailand

The government and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plan to build on the recognition by expanding cooperation across the health and wellness tourism sector.

The initiative forms part of the government’s wider ambition to establish Thailand as a global health and wellness destination while generating sustainable tourism income.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 4:05 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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