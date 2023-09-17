Phuket tourism and property sectors propose Andaman Wellness Economic Corridor

Beach in Phuket, Image by Together We Watch's Images

Phuket’s tourism and property development sectors have called on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to swiftly consider their proposal for an Andaman Wellness Economic Corridor (AWC). This initiative is intended to align with the global wellness trend, enhancing the tourism industry and related investments. This came to light during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Phuket and Phang Nga, where he interacted with locals and garnered insights from the private sector on tourism promotion strategies.

Kan Prachumphan, CEO of Beach Group and Andaman City Development Co, along with other business leaders, presented the AWC proposal. The proposal originated during the Prayut Chan-o-cha government. It suggests the creation of a corridor encompassing six Andaman provinces (Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Ranong, Trang and Satun). This Andaman corridor, akin to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), aims to assist in the economic recovery post-Covid-19, driving income growth in the high-potential wellness and medical tourism sector.

Phuket, known for its world-class wellness centre, is a hub for complex disease treatment, gender affirmation surgeries, spas, international conventions and exhibitions. Meanwhile, Phang Nga is a marine tourism service centre that collaborates with the Sky Doctor service and has developed a climate therapy treatment system for long-stay tourists.

Kan is pushing for fast action on the plan to bring wellness tourism to the Andaman region before the new prime minister gets distracted by the many pressing goals the new administration must face.

“We do not want the prime minister to forget it. We want it to happen in the region as quickly as possible.”

To facilitate the AWC, Kan proposed that the government should increase funding to develop Phuket International Airport to handle the anticipated international tourist influx, projected to reach approximately 18 million visitors by the following year. Speeding up a new airport project in Tambon Khok Kloi of Phang Nga would also catalyse tourism revenue generation in the Andaman region.

In addition to airport development, Kan expressed the need for government intervention to rectify laws that hinder the establishment of the AWC in these coastal provinces. He also proposed the Transit Oriented Development and Land Bridge project to enhance tourism and transport connectivity in the Andaman region.

“Phuket is already considered a ‘workation city’ that is home to quality workers from all over the world whose skills are based on digital knowledge and service experience.”

Thanapat Uttawarapong, an analyst from Andaman City Development, asserted that establishing the AWC is not an easy task, but it is unavoidable. He suggested the government pass a special law to eliminate legal barriers.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the prime minister and his team are set to revisit Phuket and Phang Nga at the end of the month to assess the development of Phuket International Airport and other tourism projects. This is in anticipation of the peak tourist season in November, reports Bangkok Post.

