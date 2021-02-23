Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | The Thaiger

image
Nimz, our new Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a tour of some uniquely Phuket foods, although you may find them in other provinces these days as well. A lot of southern Thai food can be very spicy and features a lot of seafood, but Nimz went for the ‘less’ spicy (mai phet) options.

Tell us about your favourite Thai treats and if you’d tried something special in Phuket.

Locations…

Arpong – https://goo.gl/maps/arfbjUkF8eK3SZnPA

Ao aew – https://goo.gl/maps/kb6B1iC8XXT9Wfxb9

Bicomoi – https://goo.gl/maps/CKqQvvs84zongamh9

O Tao – https://goo.gl/maps/cT3w4QWvt51QTXmG8

10 Comments

10 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:26 pm

    I would not go to Phuket if I was paid the fare and hotel costs.
    It is the most foul corrupt nasty Thai place in Thailand.
    In the west half the population would be in jail.
    The scum of Thailand live there.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Galaxy

      Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:50 pm

      You are totally right, but you should understand that’s for “maybe” attract a few tourists. It’s a coup of a knife in water.

      Reply
    • Avatar

      Bill

      Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 4:42 am

      It’s one thing to dislike isaan john and it’s another to dislike Thais. Why do you read their newspaper if you dislike them so much toby?

      Reply
      • Avatar

        Muang

        Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 5:31 am

        Bill telling the truth does not necessarily mean dislike…

        Reply
    • Avatar

      Strider

      Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 7:34 am

      You look for bad, you’ll find bad. I for one am happy you will never bring your negativity to Phuket and I hope you recover from your mental illness.

      Reply
    • Avatar

      Tom Schubert

      Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 12:42 am

      I could not understand why you would hire a British Speaking National, rather than an English-speaking Thai.

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Grumpy John

    Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:29 am

    Tis hard to argue with Toby! I first went there in 1998 and by the end of my 10 days thought I would never go back. I did in 2004 pre tsunami for a friends wedding, and 2007 cos my Aussie GF wanted us ( to really really really go) to have a week in Karon because her VBF and her partner would be there. And one more time 2014 for youngest sons wedding.

    In all honest I though then and still do that Patong is a shithole and the rest of Phuket not much better.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Fred glue

    Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    Being going too Thailand since 1988, 2-3 times a year, never been there no desire too.
    But if uncle Toby said it’s no good , well it’s no good…

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    James Chalong

    Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:05 pm

    Wow what a bunch of old grumpy farts you all are. This was a nice video promoting some lovely local businesses by a beautiful young lady…

    Good stay away .. the more for us to enjoy what is a stunning Phuket.!

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    James R

    Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:12 pm

    Nimz,

    Thanks for the video and info, I will try some of the dishes you pointed out when I get back there this year.

    My favourite street food is the moo dang noodles I get there.

    I can see from your accent you are from (our) good old England, have a good time working in Phuket as it is a great place to be.

    Reply

