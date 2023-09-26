Climbing restrictions loom for tourists at sacred Khao Klang Nok

Visitors climbing on top of Khao Klang Nok at Si Thep Historical Park. Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Phetchabun’s Si Thep Historical Park may soon restrict tourists from climbing Khao Klang Nok, a ruin considered sacred by locals. The move comes in response to the increasing number of visitors following the park’s declaration as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO on September 19.

Locals expressed concerns about the influx of tourists, many of whom have been climbing Khao Klang Nok, situated approximately 2 kilometres from the ancient town remains within the park.

The hill, a massive, collapsed structure constructed from brick and laterite, measures about 64 metres on each side and stands 20 metres high. The district chief, Weerawat Wattanawongphreuk, raised these concerns with the head of the Si Thep Historical Park. He suggested that preventing visitors from scaling the hill could soon be an implemented measure.

Despite the current allowance for tourists to ascend to the peak of the hill, many ancient relics and stupas, revered by local Buddhists, are located there. The district chief considered the act of climbing these sacred sites inappropriate, reported Bangkok Post.

“Personally, a ban would make this ancient place more valuable. Going up to the top is nothing. People just want to take pictures of the scenery. There’s not much of a benefit. It is better to stay below and view this ancient place, which has been declared a World Heritage site.”

In related news, there are three national parks in Thailand, namely Phu Kradueng National Park, Phu Khieo Wildlife Forest Reserve, and Nam Nao National Park, which are named on the distinguished ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHPs) list. Government representative Rachada Dhnadirek announced the good news last month that all three made the list.

Follow us on :













The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment received the information during their recent attendance at the 34th Meeting of ASEAN Senior Officials on Environment, in Indonesia. Read more about the story HERE.

Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.