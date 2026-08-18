Hat Yai traffic police denies Malaysian bikers’ claims of unfair treatment

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 18, 2026, 1:56 PM
2 minutes read
Hat Yai traffic police denies Malaysian bikers’ claims of unfair treatment | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Tok Singa

A group of Malaysian bikers launched a boycott campaign against Thailand, alleging that Hat Yai traffic police treated them unfairly during a motorcycle inspection in Songkhla. Thai traffic police officer provided his account and denied the accusation.

The campaign, called “Boikot Thailand”, was launched by Rider Malaysia under the slogan “Rider Malaysia Bukan Penjenayah!”, meaning “Malaysian riders are not criminals!” It has been widely shared in Malaysian travel and motorcycle groups and subsequently reported by Malaysian and Thai media.

The campaign followed an incident on Saturday, August 15, when nine Malaysian bikers were reportedly stopped and fined.

The riders claimed they were fined a total of 15,000 baht after Thai police accused them of using modified exhaust systems that produced excessive noise.

Malaysian bikers ban Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ Tok Singa

The Malaysian riders maintained that they had not breached traffic laws and said they had no previous traffic offences in Malaysia. They also alleged that the Thai officers did not clearly explain the offences involved.

Some riders claimed the inspection lasted more than three hours and that officers threatened to detain them if payment of the fines was delayed.

Rider Malaysia called for greater consistency in traffic enforcement and clearer information for Malaysian motorcyclists travelling in Thailand. The group said Malaysian riders respected the laws of other countries but also expected to receive fair and respectful treatment.

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They also called on the Malaysian government to raise the issue with Thai authorities and protect the rights and dignity of Malaysians travelling overseas.

Malaysian bikers claim unfair treatment by Thai police
Photo via KhaoSod

Another campaign encouraged Malaysian motorcyclists to organise domestic motorcycle trips rather than travel to Thailand.

Hat Yai traffic officer Weerasak Phansaehaman told KhaoSod that he was responsible for the traffic operation involving the Malaysian bikers.

Weerasak said he noticed around 17 Malaysian motorcycles passing Hat Yai Police Station. Some motorcycles allegedly had modified rear lights, while others produced loud exhaust noise.

He said officers followed the group and stopped the motorcycles near Dam Bridge intersection before bringing them to Hat Yai Police Station for detailed checks. The inspection covered travel documents, compulsory insurance, driving licences and motorcycle equipment.

Police explain motorcycle noise limits

According to Weerasak, officers found legal violations involving nine of the 17 motorcycles. The riders were fined between 1,000 and 3,000 baht, with the total amount reaching 12,000 baht.

This differs from the Malaysian riders’ social media account, which stated that 15 fines totalling 15,000 baht had been issued.

Weerasak said Thai police use a legally approved sound-level measuring device when checking motorcycle exhaust noise. He explained that the permitted level can be five decibels above the motorcycle’s factory specification.

Motorcycles registered before 2024 are subject to a maximum noise level of 95 decibels, while motorcycles registered from January 1, 2024 onwards are subject to a 90 decibel limit, according to the officer.

Police denies treating Malaysians unfairly
Photo via KhaoSod

Weerasak said the requirements were clearly explained to the Malaysian riders during the inspection.

He rejected allegations that the tourists had been treated unfairly and said police apply the law equally to foreign visitors.

According to Weerasak, he did not expect this case would cause any issue as the incident ended peacefully on the day. The Malaysian tourists took a group photograph with him and reportedly asked him to publish photographs and videos from the incident on his personal Facebook page, จ่าวีหาดใหญ่.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 18, 2026, 1:56 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.