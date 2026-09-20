Komodo for Phuket divers: how to get there, what it costs in 2026, and why the hotel decides your diving

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: September 20, 2026, 3:37 PM
4 minutes read
Komodo for Phuket divers: how to get there, what it costs in 2026, and why the hotel decides your diving

Phuket’s dive season has a hole in it. The Similan and Surin national parks close from mid-May to mid-October, and for five months the best Andaman diving is off limits. Komodo, in eastern Indonesia, has its dry season in exactly those months, sits a single four-hour flight from Phuket plus a short hop, and offers diving that regular Similan visitors describe as a different league. It has become the obvious off-season trip for divers based on the island, and it comes with one planning rule that Phuket does not teach you.

Getting there is easier than it was

The old routing through Kuala Lumpur is no longer necessary. Indonesia AirAsia and TransNusa both fly non-stop from Phuket to Denpasar, daily, in about four hours. From Bali it is a flight of roughly an hour and a quarter to Labuan Bajo, the harbour town on Flores that serves as the park’s gateway. Most Phuket divers do Bali as an overnight on the way out and fly straight through on the way back.

Komodo National Park itself is a UNESCO World Heritage site spread across open water between Sumbawa and Flores. That geography is the point of this article. The dive sites are one to three hours from Labuan Bajo harbour by boat, and the boats leave early.

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Komodo for Phuket divers: how to get there, what it costs in 2026, and why the hotel decides your diving | News by Thaiger

What the park costs in 2026

Indonesia overhauled Komodo’s fees and access this year, and the figures in older guides are out of date. Under the national fee schedule in force from 1 April 2026, foreign visitors pay 250,000 rupiah per person per day for marine park entry, plus 25,000 rupiah a day as a diver surcharge and 25,000 rupiah per harbour entry, which comes to roughly 300,000 rupiah, or about 600 baht, a day for a diving visitor. Ranger-guided walks on Komodo and Rinca to see the dragons are charged per group of up to five, at around 200,000 rupiah.

The bigger change is access. Tickets now have to be booked through the park’s online system, SIORA, rather than bought on the day, and a daily cap of 1,000 visitors applies across the park’s zones, with Manta Point limited to 150 a day. Dive operators handle the booking for their guests, which is one more reason to fix the dive operator before anything else.

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Town or island: the decision that decides your diving

In Phuket, most people choose a hotel for the beach or the price, because everything else is a short drive away. Komodo does not work like that. The choice is between Labuan Bajo, which has the widest range of accommodation from harbour guesthouses to hillside resorts with infinity pools, and the handful of properties on islands inside the park.

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Town is the better base for anyone mixing diving with land trips into Flores, and it is cheaper. The catch is the morning. Dive boats leave the harbour at around half past six, and a hillside hotel twenty minutes above the jetty is a long way at that hour if the driver does not turn up. Dive shops in Labuan Bajo will tell you which hotels reliably get guests to the boat; it is worth asking before you book.

Island properties cost more and offer less choice, but the reef starts at the beach and the boats leave from the hotel’s own jetty. Komodoresort.com describes its property on Sebayur Island, inside the park, as a private-island resort with 31 teak and bamboo bungalows, a PADI five-star dive centre, a house reef and its own fleet of boats, including liveaboards for multi-day trips. That is the model: accommodation and dive operation under one roof, so the early start is a walk down the beach rather than a taxi.

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Whichever you choose, the checklist for a Komodo hotel is different from a Phuket one. Walking time to the jetty, in minutes. Whether the hotel’s own boat runs at dive times rather than at eight. And, on an island, what the power supply is, because everything out there runs on generators.

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Komodo for Phuket divers: how to get there, what it costs in 2026, and why the hotel decides your diving | News by Thaiger

The diving, compared with the Andaman

Komodo’s reputation rests on current. The park sits where the Pacific and Indian Oceans exchange water through narrow channels, and sites such as Batu Bolong and Castle Rock run far stronger than anything regular Similan divers are used to. Operators treat it seriously, and so should visitors: this is a destination for divers with some experience, not a place to log the first dives after certification.

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The reward is density. Manta rays gather at cleaning stations around Karang Makassar, often shallow enough for snorkellers, which Phuket divers will know only from a lucky day at Koh Bon. Southern sites run noticeably cooler than the Andaman. Visibility in the dry season is typically 20 to 30 metres, which the Similans can match in March but not in August, because in August the Similans are closed. The ranger walk to see the dragons is the one land excursion worth building a day around.

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For non-divers, the coral at island resorts starts a few steps off the sand, and turtles are a routine sighting rather than an event.

Komodo for Phuket divers: how to get there, what it costs in 2026, and why the hotel decides your diving | News by Thaiger
Tourism became too overwhelming for the ecosystem of Maya Bay and was temporarily banned for some years

What this means for you

Book the dive operator first and the hotel second, and ask the operator where its guests stay. Fly direct to Bali rather than through Kuala Lumpur. Budget about 600 baht a day in park fees on top of diving, and expect the operator to handle the SIORA booking. If diving is the reason for the trip, stay on an island or within walking distance of the harbour, because the early starts do not move for anyone. And treat the currents with the respect the operators do; Komodo rewards experience, and the Similans and Richelieu Rock are still the right place to build it with one of Phuket’s dive schools before you go.

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Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: September 20, 2026, 3:37 PM
4 minutes read
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.
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