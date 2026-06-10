Khlong Bang Luang gains popularity among Chinese tourists

Khlong Bang Luang in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok gained attention among Chinese tourists and also appeared in a popular Chinese television series filmed in Thailand, Speed and Love.

The canal-side community was featured in the romantic action drama Speed and Love, a 29-episode series adapted from the web novel Shuang Gui by Shi Jiuyuan. The show is available on the iQIYI platform and has attracted audiences in both China and Thailand.

The storyline follows two characters, Jiang Mu, played by Esther Yu, and Jin Chao, played by He Yu, who were separated as children after their parents divorced. The plot later brings Jiang Mu to Thailand, where she searches for Jin Chao, now working as a mechanic, street racer and underground boxer.

Several locations in Thailand appear in the series, including MBK shopping centre, Talad Noi near Bangkok’s Chinatown, Saphan Kwai intersection, areas along the Chao Phraya River and Khlong Bang Luang.

The series is popular not only with Chinese audiences, but with Thai audiences too. Thai social media users shared travel guides highlighting filming locations.

While it remains unclear how much the series has influenced travel trends, Khlong Bang Luang has seen increased interest from Chinese visitors.

Many tourists visit the Bangkok Artist House, a historic riverside property offering food, drinks and craft activities such as painting and bead-making. The community also features a floating market with a range of street food and desserts.

Visitors, particularly social media influencers, have focused on photo locations along the canal. A small bridge within the community has become one of the most photographed spots.

Some tourists also take boat trips along Bangkok Noi Canal to capture images near the large Buddha statue at Paknam Phasi Charoen Temple.

Another location shared widely online is Thailand’s old railway trains, where travellers take photos featuring window seats and vintage interiors.