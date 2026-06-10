Khlong Bang Luang gains popularity among Chinese tourists

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 10, 2026, 6:09 PM
50 1 minute read
Khlong Bang Luang gains popularity among Chinese tourists | Thaiger
Photo by 叁的小红薯, 绵绵绵绵冰, and 半夜烤红薯 via Xiaohongshu

Khlong Bang Luang in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok gained attention among Chinese tourists and also appeared in a popular Chinese television series filmed in Thailand, Speed and Love.

The canal-side community was featured in the romantic action drama Speed and Love, a 29-episode series adapted from the web novel Shuang Gui by Shi Jiuyuan. The show is available on the iQIYI platform and has attracted audiences in both China and Thailand.

The storyline follows two characters, Jiang Mu, played by Esther Yu, and Jin Chao, played by He Yu, who were separated as children after their parents divorced. The plot later brings Jiang Mu to Thailand, where she searches for Jin Chao, now working as a mechanic, street racer and underground boxer.

Several locations in Thailand appear in the series, including MBK shopping centre, Talad Noi near Bangkok’s Chinatown, Saphan Kwai intersection, areas along the Chao Phraya River and Khlong Bang Luang.

Khlong Bang Luang Pathum Thani Thailand
Photo by YEE, 香香的榴莲, and 半夜烤红薯 via Xiaohongshu

The series is popular not only with Chinese audiences, but with Thai audiences too. Thai social media users shared travel guides highlighting filming locations.

While it remains unclear how much the series has influenced travel trends, Khlong Bang Luang has seen increased interest from Chinese visitors.

Many tourists visit the Bangkok Artist House, a historic riverside property offering food, drinks and craft activities such as painting and bead-making. The community also features a floating market with a range of street food and desserts.

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Chinese tourists in Khlong Bang Luang
Photo by 理科垫底辣妹 via Xiaohongshu

Visitors, particularly social media influencers, have focused on photo locations along the canal. A small bridge within the community has become one of the most photographed spots.

Some tourists also take boat trips along Bangkok Noi Canal to capture images near the large Buddha statue at Paknam Phasi Charoen Temple.

Another location shared widely online is Thailand’s old railway trains, where travellers take photos featuring window seats and vintage interiors.

Chinese tourist boat trip to giant Buddha statue
Photo by 毛球乖乖 via Xiaohongshu

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 10, 2026, 6:09 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.