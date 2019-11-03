Kayaking to Buddha – Koh Kaew Yai, Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Kayaking to Buddha – Koh Kaew Yai, Phuket
by Keith Fitzgerald
I head over to a little beach called Ya Nui so I can rent a kayak for 100 baht an hour, and paddle out into the beautiful Andaman Sea at the southern end of Phuket. Since I was a kid, I’ve had this fantasy of rowing on a tranquil blue-green sea. Floating around, maybe jumping in for a swim.
I paddle first toward Man – pronounced as mahn – Island, just across from the beach because the kayak-rental guy tells me it’s a good place to snorkel. When I get up close to the rocky edge of this isle with no beaches, there’s an American couple struggling because of all the sharp rocks, the lack of any place to get a foothold. They swam here from the beach. I see nowhere to tie up the kayak so I can commune with tropical fish, so I navigate around the island and out to the sea.
I’m determined to get all the way to Buddha Island, which is the name of it for farang. The real name is Koh Kaew Yai. It means Magic Glass Island. I’m not sure why, exactly. But my bed sheet and floor have bloodstains on them now.
Buddha Island (Koh Kaew Yai) is just over a kilometre from Cape Promthep, the southern end of the land. No one rows kayaks or anything else out there. I do see a man in a strange hat who’s foot-paddling what looks like a combination catamaran-sailboat-bicycle. He’s so relaxed and comfortable and he drinks bottled water. I curse him.
As is my way, I haven’t prepared at all. Like the time I did what turned out to be a 10 hour hike through South Korea’s Wolchulsan National Park; I didn’t think to take any water. That journey took me up high peaks and to an ancient stone Buddha which I nearly dropped dead trying to get to, even though I’m as atheist as a toad.
Ya Nui Beach
The kayak moves. I move it. But, after a few minutes, the point comes home to me that I’m not in good shape. Acute shoulder pain. Every stroke sends a shot of it. Still, on that first leg, after I pass beyond Man Island, I am in the paradise that I wanted to be in. Way out in the distance, I see some longtail boats and a fishing vessel. The figures of tourists on the bluffs of Cape Promthep. Busloads of them, especially Muslims from the deep south, go there every day.
My destination. I can tell from this far out that the Buddhist statues are garish gold, rather new, and nothing to die for in a kayak without a life raft, anything to drink, or anyone to rescue me if, say, another tsunami hits.
On a rock cliff at the north end of Ya Nui beach is a plaque to Heather from her love who lost her on December 26, 2004. The kayak man told me that three people were killed at this beach, all foreigners. The tidal waters went one kilometer inland. Over 5000 people whose names we have were killed in Thailand. Nearly 4000 are still unaccounted for.
At a certain point in my now slow row to the Disney Buddhas, the waters get a bit choppy. Nothing big enough to even splash into my boat, but the fear strikes. What if it’s a tsunami? I’ll be swallowed up and no one will ever know. I’ll just go missing forever.
That passes after a few minutes. I catch ahold of reason. Keep rowing and rowing through the stabs of pain and the lovely water.
Man island, Ya Nui, Cape Promthep recede. Closer and closer to my goal. Exhausted. I paddle straight towards where I see stairs. I’ll dock there. Tie up my boat. Then go exploring. Find a place to swim. Take pictures. Head back.
Maybe it takes an hour from where I started to Scylla and Charybdis. I steer my craft to the only point where it looks like I may be able to moor it. The closer I get, the rougher the current. Sometimes, it seems like I can cut a quick path to a safe place to land. Two seconds later, the waves are enough to make a mess of me against the rocks. I try to get into a notch. Can’t control the kayak. I don’t have the experience. Anyone who does wouldn’t think to land here. I see nowhere else to do it.
First try, I closely avert a disaster, as in: capsizing, losing the oar and my waterproof plastic duffel bag for my wallet, camera, and keys. Worse than that – being smashed against the rocks covered with barnacles like razors.
My heart is racing. I have to be calm. I wait. Let the water settle. Watch what it’s doing. And when it’s calm, I will use the oar to get into a slot where the kayak will stick and I can scramble out, take my bag and oar, tie the boat to a post, and go see shiny Buddhas.
A few small cuts and then success. Don’t fret about how the hell I’m going to get out of here until after I see this place. Everything in its time.
After tying up the kayak, I go up the stairs to the peak. Near the top of the stairs is a man with a mean face and half a right foot. No Thai smile. More like: What are you doing here? Go away or I’ll steal your yellow kayak and leave you here to rot. After I get your money.
I go take pictures of a sensuous ladyboy Buddha who looks out toward Man Island. Then I head for a little chapel which is dirty and has a green glass Buddha in a glass booth. Near the entrance is a magazine featuring photos of people with eerie deformities and various severed appendages.
Back on the path and down the hill through a forest and ratty dorm rooms for the monks. Maybe people like the glaring half-footed man.
Then down to a building on a little beach that looks like a temple but it’s not. I should have rowed to this place.
In front of this structure at a long table sits a 75 year old monk smoking Marlboro Golds. His body is tattooed all over. Tufts of hair sprout off the edges of his ears. Not from inside, like you see with some guys. These are like those ancient whiskers on a Chinese chin. He speaks Thai to me. A lot. And is not deterred by the fact that I have no clue what he’s saying. A lady gets me some orange juice and a glass with ice. She cleans the table which is covered with dirty dishes.
I drink the juice. They offer me more. And water. I say no because I’m shy and I’m a fool.
Then I go down to the beach and four very friendly black dogs surround me, greet me, ask me to take them with me. I tell them there’s not room for more than one of them on my boat and I may not make it back anyway. Best to stay here as strays on the beach. The monks and the ladies will throw you scraps of food.
I head over to the main Buddha attraction – a big seated figure with a long pointed nose. He’s on a sort of throne which is wrapped by the coil of a huge Naga serpent. He looks with utter indifference at the tourists on Promthep Cape.
I check him out but am not impressed. In a shack nearby is a chubby, snoozing monk in his early 60s. Orange and brown robes dry on the line.
I go back to the black dogs. Say goodbye and thanks again to Hairy Ears and the orange juice lady. Then back up and down the path, past the green Buddha, the shrine for dead children, the magazine of malformities. To my kayak, bright yellow in front and orange-red in the back. Some of the red is my blood.
Untie the bark, take it to the place of danger and fear and pain and now I understand about ships wrecked on the coast and men of the sea respecting it like no one else does because if they don’t and even if they do, they may die in an awful way. I think if you die at sea, you really know about being abandoned by God. I already know about it, but today I know it better.
I turn my boat around, get ready to push out into the channel between the cape and this island. The water is mean. It comes at me relentless. It’s making a point. I have to get this point. The point is: Stay back. Don’t think you’re so special because your tribe went to the moon. I will kill you if I feel like it. The rocks and the barnacles and I will put an end to you. It will be days before anyone finds whatever is left of you.
I listen to this. The water roils between big rocks. When it lets up a bit, I try to get out. The swells and the fury come back quick. I wait again. Stillness comes. I move the kayak out for a try. Waves rise and I almost lose everything. The violence of it is enough to give me good judgment. I will not go if it isn’t safe.
In the distance, I see a longtail boat fisherman. He’s watching me. Sees me stuck. In trouble. He’s way too far for me to see his face, but I can tell he’s concerned. Must think I’m one stupid farang. I’m hoping he will come here and figure out some way to help me. Except there’s no place for him to stop. What can he do? He can watch me get pulverized. One less potential customer.
Another longtail comes up near him. The first guy gestures toward me, as in: That guy is in trouble and maybe we should help him but, well, there’s nothing we can do.
They check me out for a while, then leave. Humans can be as detached as that Buddha on his perch with the Naga snake protecting him. And the sea itself.
Patience. A time comes. The sea settles. I see my chance and bolt out between the death rocks. Out away from the coast. A brilliant maneuver by this first-time captain of his own little ship.
Rowing and rowing and rowing. Ya Nui is far. An hour from here. There is no rowing without pain. As I get closer to the cape, I see that the waves crashing against it are much more deadly than what I just escaped. I have to stay clear of that. Head out to the sea so I don’t get caught up in anything that can bring me close to that.
I need to drink water. I shouldn’t think about it but I can’t stop. Shouldn’t think anything but positive thoughts. Eyes on the prize. Ya Nui beach. Just an hour or so away. I can bear the pain. One stroke at a time. Rest if I need to. Take it slow.
But the sea is pulsing. Tsumani paranoia comes back. People on the cape are watching me. They’re thinking I’m a fool and they’re waiting to see if I will die. It’ll be a good show. Indy 500 without the crashes and flames. They will just watch like the longtail boatmen did.
I want to drink ocean water. Now I know this kind of crazy. Doesn’t matter how many TV shows I’ve seen about this sort of end. I need to drink. Give me salt water.
The man in the strange boat foot-paddles past me in his bliss. He doesn’t know I’m in trouble. The trouble is in my head. Big trouble there. My shoulders are the least of it. I can’t bear to look at the surf exploding on Promthep Cape. I can’t look at the Muslim tourists from Yala watching the Keith-goes-under show.
Row and row and row and row and row. Away from that cape which I stood at the top of just a few days ago, looked out to this sea, to Buddha Island, and wanted nothing more than to be where I am now.
But in spite of everything, I make steady progress. The sun is going down. No one could do a thing for me if I capsize. I have to make it back because I have a comfortable bed in my tiny apartment in Rawai. Some people care for me. My book will be published.
Don’t drink the Andaman Sea. Don’t give up, no matter what. Even if a monsoon comes, darkness falls.
As I slowly get closer to home base, I notice that, though it seems like the way should be easiest coming back in because that’s where the waves are headed, in fact, it’s very hard to get any momentum. Can’t figure it out. God is dead. God is cruel. God has nothing to do with this. The current is going across my bow. I’m worn out. If I make it to the beach, I will put the boat in the sand and collapse.
I stay clear of Bash-Your-Brains-Out Rocks to my right. Closer and closer to safety and rest I go. Here, just near the end, there are shoals. A last danger. I navigate around them and cut a line on a current straight to the sand. The triumph of sanity.
I just turned down the volume on all the demons chattering in my ears. Drink the sea. You’re sure to get sucked into a swell that’ll send you into the rocks over there. Another tsunami is coming. The people watching you want you to die. Buddha is just tacky gold statues.
I have made it. I drag myself to the other end of the beach where I got the kayak. I need the man’s help to carry it back. He says he can do it himself. I say no. Too heavy. Just let me get some water.
We go get the kayak. He’s so tan, he could be Sri Lankan. He has a Muslim name, but his woman wears no headscarf. They are sweet to me. You went to Buddha Island? They laugh. Crazy farang. He doesn’t charge me for the snorkeling gear.
When I was out there in distress, I thought of how great it would be to see people again. To talk with someone. Not just to be on land. I talk with these people. The man and woman and the water and the ground on which I stand — this is the beginning.
He tells me that, in a month or two, no one will be here. The waves will be too rough. Too much wind. I ask them what they will do then. They say they have a portable noodle stand. Maybe rent out motorbikes. You get by.
Some vague thought comes to me about the three people killed here by the tsunami in 2004. Heather and two others. There’s a sign for Heather. But the thousands of others who just disappeared – there’s no sign for them.
Environment
Sea turtles saved at Phuket’s Naithon Beach
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
Two sea turtles have been saved at Naithon Beach on Phuket’s west coast.
Today (November 2), at 8am, the Chief of Sirinath National Park, Nathawat Nuisiram, along with research officials, rescued two sea turtles at Naithon Beach.
The team received a report from local villagers and headed to the beach to investigate the reports and check out the location. They found that the turtles were green sea turtles and about 2 years old.
They had minor injuries on their heads but their body parts were all OK with no signs of distress or damage. The turtles were sent to Phuket Marine Biological Centre for evaluation and treatment before returning them back into the sea.
SOURCE: Sirinath National Park and Phuket Newshawk
Patong
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Phuket is now a sophisticated tourist destination with so much to see and enjoy on just about any budget. Despite its reputation as a tropical paradise or the infamous Patong nightlife, there is a lot more to enjoy in Phuket these days. The popular Patong Beach is just a tiny proportion of the island’s landmass (about 80% the size of Singapore) and there has been a huge growth of accommodation and destinations outside Patong as the island has developed.
Some believe Phuket has lost its charm as it’s become so popular and developed. The Thaiger believes that all the charm remains, plus a whole lot more. On any day you can enjoy one of the best beach scenes in the world, a trip to other tropical islands, zipping through the tree-tops of a tropical rainforest, visit a world-class show, sample some ‘exotic’ night-life (Thai-style), eat one of the great cuisines of the world or shop, shop, shop at the many markets, duty-free emporiums and western-style shopping centres.
But you can still find a beach where you will not see anyone for the whole day, find a beach-side restaurant where the Thai food is just a few dollars, or visit a temple where the daily routines are little changed for centuries.
We’ve avoided some of the more obvious attractions, including the hundreds of temples you can visit whilst in Phuket, and tried to look at Phuket tourism in the 21st century.
1. Eco Tourism
It’s a buzz word that encompasses the new-age of sustainable, environmental tourism. Phuket has a surging list of eco-style tourist attractions, sustainable resorts, organic cooking classes or eco-responsible interfaces with elephants and the many islands around Phuket.
Whilst Phuket is best-known for its beaches, there is an entire hinterland of unspoiled hilly terrain, widespread tropical rainforest, mangroves and sustainable marine activities. Just jump onto the ‘Google machine’ to search for the latest offerings by responsible tour companies who have Phuket’s long-term welfare as their main priority.
The Thaiger broadly supports their efforts to counter-balance a lot of the island’s better-known excesses with new, sustainable and quality tourist experiences.
We’d recommend Flying Hanuman for an excellent and reliable zipline experience in Kathu, Phuket.
2. Old Phuket Town
There was a time, say 20 years ago, where the Old Town was a run-down quarter of old Sino Portuguese shop houses. You could rent them cheaply and they were difficult to sell. Fast forward a few decades and the Old Town of Phuket, in the middle of Phuket Town, has been revitalised with cute cafés, funky galleries and a local assortment of shops and boutique hotels.
The local municipality has put all the power lines underground and repaved the footpaths. You can spend hours walking around enjoying the architecture and popping in for a drink or meal at the never-ending list of bars and restaurants that keep opening up.
We’ve also included Old Phuket Town on our list of the prettiest towns in Asia.
The Thaiger highly recommends the Sunday Night ‘Lard Yai’ market in Thalang Road which usually starts around 4pm until around 9pm.
PHOTO: Vivi Bungalows Resort
3. Islands and beaches
Phuket is Thailand’s largest island. It’s also the launching place for hundreds of day trips to the islands around the island. There are trips through Phang Nga Bay, to Similan Islands (not during monsoon season), to Koh Phi Phi, Koh Racha, Koh Naka, Coral Island…. the list goes on and on and there is more variety in tours and itineraries than we could possibly mention here.
On Phuket itself there are also excellent beaches where you can relax, get some rays or go for a sunset walk. All the main west coast beaches look out to the west so enjoy a spectacular sunset every night, and it’s free.
At some times of the year it is too dangerous to swim and most beaches have lifeguards putting out red flags on the days the beaches are closed for swimming. Some of the most popular beaches include Patong, Karon, Kata, Kamala, Nai Harn and Bang Tao. But there are lots of others, all with their own local charm and landscape. You will be able to buy a drink at any of them – there’s always a vendor nearby – and some of the beaches rent out sun lounges and umbrellas, usually 100 baht for as long as you want to stay there.
It’s now illegal to smoke on most of Phuket’s beaches.
Here’s The Thaiger’s Top 10 best beaches in Phuket.
PHOTO: Patong Beach – The Thaiger
4. A big, bright, colourful show
Phuket has plenty of set-price international shows for the family. They are all unique, amazing and world-class offering a fun night after a day shopping, visiting an island or at the beach.
We’ll split them up into ‘lady boy’ shows and ‘cultural shows’.
There are three main lady boy shows – Simon Star (Phuket Town), Simon Cabaret (Patong) and Aphrodite (Samkong). They are all excellent, quite family friendly (although you might get a few interesting questions from the kids), and spectacular. Most of them do multiple shows every night of the year. Be warned, if you want a photo at the end of the show, with one of the performers, you’ll be asked to pay for the pleasure.
For the cultural shows, the best known are Siam Niramit (Samkong) and Phuket Fantasea (Kamala). Both are huge and involve three elements – a theme park, a buffet dinner and the main show. You can purchase ‘dinner and show’ or choose just to see the show. They are both highly recommended and will be a favourite with kids. Siam Niramit has a bit more of a ‘cultural’ bent to it whilst Phuket Fantasy has a little more fantasy. But they’re both very enjoyable.
There are also two new shows coming to the island, Andamanda in Kathu and Magic Carnival in Kamala. Both are set for a 2020 opening.
PHOTO: Simon Cabaret
5. Take a Thai cooking class
Phuket has its own unique southern flavours that contribute to the rich Thai cuisine. There are so many different locations around the island that offer cooking classes, there are many to select from and certainly worth your time during your visit. Most of the bigger hotels have a Thai cooking class in house.
To start with, you’ll notice that a lot of the local Thai food in Thailand is quite different to the Thai food you have in your home country, which is usually ‘toned down’ to suit the local pallete, very probably a lot less spicy.
Almost certainly it will lack the ‘zing’ and the colour of authentic Thai food. Classes will teach you about shopping for ingredients, the many flavours and spices that are added and the skills to whip up a fresh, authentic Thai meal when you return home. Many places offer morning, afternoon or whole day packages and you always get to eat what you have cooked. Highly recommended.
PHOTO: Cookly
6. Bangla Road
The name says it all. Bangla Road in Patong is everything you’ve been told and probably a lot more. Whilst not strictly a ‘family destination’ a walk down the middle of the street with family will probably be OK and avoid the many attractions which are operating more discreetly off the main street. But be ready for crowds of people, plenty of noise and hundreds of ‘touts’ enticing you to enter the many ‘shows’ available. The shows are not for the family!
Whilst an ordinary looking road during the day, it gets closed and comes to life every evening of the year. And usually until the wee early hours. There is a general curfew of 2am but that is mostly ‘flexible’.
The street is full of bars and clubs so you seamlessly move from one bar to the next. The street entertainers and buskers provide entertainment (you’re welcome to tip them for their performances) and touts trying to get you into their ping pong shows or tailor shops. The bar girls and restaurant owners compete for your business so it keeps prices down with plenty of competition. If you do go to a ‘show’, the drinks will likely be hideously expensive and tipping may be required before you leave.
Without going into detail here, you’ll find some more salacious details and plenty of YouTube videos if you want a preview.
Note: If you do get chatting to a bar girl, or bar boy, and love is in the air, be prepared to pay for the pleasure and remember that it’s a financial transaction, not romance. You should also be extremely careful to protect yourself from STDs.
PHOTO: Holidify
7. Wash an elephant or take a soi dog for a walk
Want to ride an elephant in Phuket? There are many places on the island you can take a bumpy ride atop these magnificent beasts through the local rainforest. The Thaiger, whilst acknowledging that these rides are legal in Thailand, urges foreigners not to visit these establishments and suggests you enjoy one of the many ‘elephant-friendly’ sanctuaries instead.
The Phuket Elephant Sanctuary, the Elephant Jungle Sanctuary and The Lake Phuket Elephant Nursery will provide education about not taking elephant rides in Phuket. There are others – find them on Google. In all cases, you’ll meet the elephants, learn all about their history in Thailand and support ethical elephant tourism. Some of these sanctuaries allow you to interface with the beasts, feed them and walk them. Other sanctuaries are completely hands-off where you can get close and personal but not actually touch the elephants.
There is a minefield of ethical and cultural issues surrounding the riding of Thai elephants which we won’t get into here. But people’s varied views should be respected on the subject. Read up online and learn more about the topic HERE.
Read a report from one of our guest writers about his experience with the elephants.
On that note, there are also other animal shows around the island, all legal, but we’d urge you to consider if you really should visit them. They include tiger shows, crocodile and reptile shows, dolphin shows and bird shows. An opinion piece from The Thaiger on the issue HERE.
PHOTO: The Lake Phuket Elephant Nursery
Meanwhile, Soi dogs (soi = street) are ubiquitous in Thailand although you’ll probably see less of them roaming around over the past ten years due to the work of several very special NGOs who have improved the life of Thai soi dogs, and soi cats.
The Soi Dog Foundation in Phuket is well worth visiting and is set up for a short visit or even regular visits where you can participate in the daily life of caring for the hundreds of dogs being accommodated on site
Soi Dog sterilises around 12,000 animals a year making Phuket’s streets and roads safer for everyone. The project is simple – capture, neuter, rehabilitate and then hopefully, re-home. In some cases the animals are not suitable for a new ‘forever’ home and stay at the Foundation’s Mai Khao facility. Other dogs end up travelling to far flung new homes around the world – having a soi dog as a pet has become quite trendy. Soi dogs are usually very hardy, become wonderful pets and have probably had a difficult start to life.
If you volunteer your time to look after the animals or just go on a guided tour around the grounds of Soi Dog, it is sure to be a lot more rewarding than most attractions on the island.
PHOTO: Soi Dog Foundation
8. Watch the Monkeys at Monkey Hill
Also known as Toh Sae Hill, Monkey Hill is the highest hill in the local capital of Phuket Town, aka. Phuket City. There are about 400 macaque monkeys living on the hill in community groups all over the hill. The monkeys rarely attack humans, extremely rarely, but you should keep an eye on your belongings – they can be very cheeky and a loose iPhone or bag may end being taken into the forest never to be seen again.
There is also a monkey community on Koh Sirae, just east of Phuket Town which has a viewing point and is suitable for tourists. Also on top of Khao Rang there is a community of macaques chasing themselves, and some of the local soi dogs, around.
In all cases, please don’t feed the monkeys, they are very capable scavengers and municipal officials keep an eye on the monkeys’ welfare. In recent years thousands of the monkeys have been sterilised and re-homed, some to an island off the east coast of the island where they are provided water and food. The move has cut down some of the over-population of the macaques but there are still plenty to be seen.
The bottom of Monkey Hill houses a shrine that is popular with Thai people, a lot of whom come here to ask for lucky lottery numbers, the shrine is in honour of three different holy spirits, Toh Sae Dang, Toh Sae Dam and Toh Sae Kaow.
9. Amazing views
There are so many places to enjoy spectacular views around Phuket it would be impossible to list them all, but we’ll list the ones we think are worthwhile.
The Big Buddha is an enormous Buddha statue (45 metres tall) on top one the highest points in Phuket over-looking Chalong, on one side, and Kata/Karon on the other. Apart from being a meaningful spiritual encounter, there are also astonishing views either side of the top of the hill. There are plenty of places for ‘that’ photo and you can also learn a lot about the history of the statue and Buddhism generally.
Plenty of people head down to Cape Promthep to see the sunset. It’s at the southern-most point of the island but has become very popular with tour groups and tourist buses in recent times. Here’s the thing, the sunset you see at Cape Promthep is exactly the same as the sunset anywhere along the west-coast, and you’ll probably get a seat and enjoy a quiet drink instead of jostling for a good view at the Cape. Having said that, it’s still a lovely place to visit, plenty to see and enjoy but you’ve been warned about the traffic around sunset, it can be hideous.
The Kata Viewpoint is popular because, well, it’s just a great view. Probably the most photographed view of Phuket along Kata Noi, Kata, Karon and beyond. You can park there and walk around. There’s been a family of touts camped up there for decades with eagles who ask 100 baht+ for a photo with the birds. We recommend you avoid encouraging this activity, the view is good enough, and it’s free.
Khao Rang, over-looking Phuket Town, is a popular place for locals to meet, has a few restaurants with amazing views, a free public viewpoint and usually a few monkeys to keep you on your toes.
We call it the Windmill lookout because it’s the easiest way to identify it. Overlooking Nai Harn and Ya Nui beaches, there is now good parking and a vendor selling drinks whilst you soak in a stunning view over the beaches below and the islands beyond. Drive to Nai Harn, then up the hill.
Samet Nangshe is about an hour off the island but WOW, it’s worth the trip, particularly if you can catch the sunrise there. Forget the sunrise at Angkhor Wat, THIS is one of the best views in the world. You can stay their overnight to catch the sunrise and the accommodation ranges from cute bungalows to very comfortable tents.
10. Markets and more markets
There are lots of great markets around Phuket, some more commercial, some more ‘touristy’ and some more local.
The most popular market is the weekend market in Naka Road which operates, surprise surprise, on the weekends, in the evening.
On Sunday nights is the more ‘local’ market in Thalang Road known as ‘Lard Yai’. It’s an excellent stroll down the street to watch local buskers and sample some excellent southern-style street food along the way.
There are few more ‘tourist’ oriented markets in Patong operating most days of the year, mostly tucked in behind Jungceylon. There’s also a really pleasant market on the lower floor at Jungceylon where you’ll find some great souvenirs, in air-conditioned comfort.
Phuket
Tourist missing, presumed drowned, off Nai Thon Beach, Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews
A 29 year old tourist is still missing after going swimming off Nai Thon Beach in northern Phuket on Wednesday night, (October 30).
Local Saku police received a report about the tourist who disappeared whilst swimming off the southern end of Nai Thon Beach, in Thalang District, around 7pm.
At the beach, police found distraught 29 year old Roslik Irene, from Belarus, the wife of the man who disappeared whilst swimming. She was still in shock but was able to inform police that her 31 year old husband, Shchartsou Makin, was missing and had disappeared whilst swimming off the coast.
Sirinat National Park officers searched, along with Kusoldham Phuket Foundation members and other organisations who attended the scene, but still couldn’t find him as the waves were strong and it was now getting dark.
Before the incident, the couple were travelling around Phuket and stayed at a hotel in the Layan area. They rode a motorcycle to Nai Thon Beach, north of Layan Beach and south of Nai Yang Beach, and the wife reported that Shchartsou was pulled under by a wave into the rough waters and disappeared. The wife immediately called for help from people nearby before they contacted the police.
As the night went on searchers were still unable to find the man. The Royal Thai Navy dispatched a helicopter and national park officials deployed search teams in inflatable boats to find the man yesterday, to no avail.
SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews
