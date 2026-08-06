Japanese tourists eye Thailand as yen rebounds from 40-year low

A stronger yen resulting from US-Japan currency interventions could encourage more Japanese tourists to travel overseas, particularly to short-haul destinations such as Thailand, while Thai travellers are unlikely to be put off visiting Japan, according to tourism operators.

Yoshida Masahiro, a committee member of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, said via Bangkok Post that a sharp rise in the yen could persuade more Japanese holidaymakers to head abroad, as tour packages would become cheaper for them.

The Japanese currency has rebounded from 40-year lows near 164 against the US dollar to a range of 155 to 157, as Washington works with Tokyo to intervene in the yen while the country grapples with high import costs and mounting public debt.

Yoshida said Japanese tourism operators are promoting two-way travel and encouraging residents to go abroad, after Japan posted its highest number of international arrivals last year, driven partly by the weak yen.

Over the past few years, the weak currency led Japanese tourists to scale back their trips, such as downgrading from five-star to four-star hotels, he noted.

“The impact of a stronger yen may become clearer as early as next year, since many tourists have already booked and paid their travel packages for the upcoming months, and the currency just entered the early ramp-up period.”

Other factors are also pushing Japanese to travel overseas. The Nikkei closed at an all-time high in June, lifting spending by Japanese companies organising overseas meetings and group incentive trips for their employees.

“Thailand should reap benefits from this trend as the country remains a popular destination for short-haul travelling from Japan, especially during summer like this month, while long-haul trips are being pressured by high airfares and the prolonged Middle East crisis,” Yoshida said.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects 1.1 million Japanese arrivals this year, broadly unchanged from the 1.09 million recorded last year, partly because of the war in the Middle East.

Pattaranong Na Chiangmai, TAT deputy governor for Asia and South Pacific markets, said the agency may raise the projection later this year if the Japanese economy improves and the yen keeps appreciating. This would encourage more Japanese to spend money and travel abroad, including to Thailand, she said.

Kanlayanee Assanee, president of the Thai Travel Agents Association, said the rebounding yen should not significantly affect Thai tourists in the short term, as most travellers have already booked their trips in advance.

Japan remains among the top outbound destinations for Thai travellers thanks to its infrastructure, safety and year-round weather, she said, although China is catching up in attracting tourists through visa-free schemes, new attractions and cost-effectiveness. Tour operators are still able to manage expenses and offer promotions to hold package prices steady, she added.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, 704,600 Thai travellers visited Japan during the first half of 2026, up 3.5% year-on-year.

Kanlayanee said that if the yen continues to strengthen over a longer period, it could influence the decisions and purchasing power of Thai tourists. “Some travellers may reduce their budgets or choose other destinations they view as better value,” she said.