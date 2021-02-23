In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Nimz, our Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a weekend tour of Phuket Town, in search of cat and dog cafés. Stroke the cats, tickle the cat’s tummy, pat the cats, take selfies with the cats. Whilst Phuket has a number of registered cat and dog cafés, only one appeared to open during Nimz’s search through the streets of Phuket Town, the main commercial capital of the island (on the opposite side of the island to Patong).

And. yes, they also serve up some great food too.

Location: B Cat Cafe Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BCatCafePhuketTown

