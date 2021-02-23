In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Tourism
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Nimz, our Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a weekend tour of Phuket Town, in search of cat and dog cafés. Stroke the cats, tickle the cat’s tummy, pat the cats, take selfies with the cats. Whilst Phuket has a number of registered cat and dog cafés, only one appeared to open during Nimz’s search through the streets of Phuket Town, the main commercial capital of the island (on the opposite side of the island to Patong).
And. yes, they also serve up some great food too.
Location: B Cat Cafe Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BCatCafePhuketTown
Tourism
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Nimz, our new Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a tour of some uniquely Phuket foods, although you may find them in other provinces these days as well. A lot of southern Thai food can be very spicy and features a lot of seafood, but Nimz went for the ‘less’ spicy (mai phet) options.
Tell us about your favourite Thai treats and if you’d tried something special in Phuket.
Locations…
Arpong – https://goo.gl/maps/arfbjUkF8eK3SZnPA
Ao aew – https://goo.gl/maps/kb6B1iC8XXT9Wfxb9
Bicomoi – https://goo.gl/maps/CKqQvvs84zongamh9
O Tao – https://goo.gl/maps/cT3w4QWvt51QTXmG8
Tourism
Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO
This could actually be the only time you enjoy dining on a plane. Na-Oh Bangkok re-purposed a decommissioned L-1011 Lockheed aircraft, turning the old jet into a fine dining restaurant located within the ChangChui Project, just a few minutes away from downtown Bangkok. With it’s eclectic interiors and their signature Thai-fusion courses, the restaurant offers quite a memorable experience.
Chris, our Thaiger Vlogger, takes you on a tour. Let’s check it out!
Bangkok
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
Located in the heart of Bangkok City, Thailand. Just a few metres away from the Saphan Khwai BTS station, ‘DUMBO BKK’ offers a fine mixture of jazz, great food and original cocktails. Bringing you back to the urban tenors of the late 1940s – early 1950s, New York. Som, one of our new Thaiger Vloggers sneaks in, and brings us her impressions of the place. Let’s check it out!
Jesu Monroe
Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:23 pm
If he wants to track down cat cafes he should consider hiring a dog tracker…….lame I know but this is what middle aged men do with to much time on their hands One can only want for so long…haha
stephen lean
Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 9:33 am
how much is the pussy in the window…MIAW…miaw…