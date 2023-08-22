Hotel workers: guests should pour boiling water into toilet for hygiene

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An experienced hotel worker has urged travellers to boil water and pour it into the toilet bowl immediately after checking into their accommodation. This hotel hygiene advice, shared on a foreign website, is aimed at increasing guest comfort and addressing potential hygiene concerns.

The worker highlights that the bathroom is a significant hotspot for bacteria and it’s impossible to know what the previous guest did in the room.

The hotel staff member further explained that cleanliness is a priority for most guests, but it’s challenging to tell whether housekeeping has adequately cleaned the bathrooms, especially during peak tourist seasons with high guest turnover.

Pouring boiling water helps to quickly cleanse the toilet bowl, increasing the hotel guests’ peace of mind. Apart from this, many people bring toilet seat covers or carry disposable ones to boost their hygiene confidence.

However, boiling water in the hotel room’s electric kettle not only serves to eliminate germs in the toilet bowl but also purifies the kettle itself. Guests often use these kettles to make coffee, prepare milk, or even cook noodles.

The problem arises when previous guests may have used the kettle for any number of uses, and hotel staff may not have thoroughly cleaned the boiling kettle. There have been instances where guests used the kettle to boil crabs in their rooms, resulting in the need for a kettle replacement.

In other shocking cases, hotel staff have found underwear in kettles, as guests would boil them for sterilisation and forget to remove them before checking out. Some even used the kettle as an ashtray or a dustbin, signifying poor hotel hygiene standards.

Given these scenarios, the veteran staff member recommends that if guests intend to use the kettle, they should inspect it thoroughly for any unwanted colours or smells. They also suggest boiling the water two to three times upon checking into a hotel room and discarding it to kill any bacteria in the kettle before using it for any other purposes, reported KhaoSod.