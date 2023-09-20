Four Thailand hotels make a ‘suite’ entrance in world’s 50 best awards

Picture of the Four Seasibs Hotel Bankok, Chao Phraya River courtesy of @MandalaySamui.

Four celebrated Thai hotels proved life is “suite” at the inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels grand awards ceremony held at London’s Guildhall. The prestigious event, held yesterday, September 19, marked the first-ever global gathering of the hotel industry, celebrating the crème de la crème of hospitality experiences worldwide.

Drawing from a diverse array of hotels spanning 35 destinations across six continents, the list unveiled the 50 most outstanding establishments renowned for their unparalleled hospitality. Notably, four prominent Thai hotels secured their spots on this illustrious roster.

Leading the Thai contingent was the Four Seasons Bangkok Chao Phraya River, securing an impressive third place.

Situated on the banks of the majestic Chao Phraya River, this newcomer astounds with its modern architectural marvel, boasting cascading design, sleek marble finishes, extensive glass elements, and lofty ceilings.

Its 299 contemporary rooms and suites exemplify Asian-inspired elegance, making it a formidable presence in the Bangkok hotel scene.

For more than a century and a half, the legendary Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, which is ranked 10 in the exalted list, has reigned as the pinnacle of luxury hospitality in the bustling Thai capital.

From its humble beginnings as a 12-room establishment, this world-renowned hotel has grown to encompass 393 rooms while preserving its unwavering commitment to impeccable service and a tailored guest experience. Over the years, it has welcomed Hollywood luminaries, including Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, and Stanley Tucci.

The Capella Bangkok, ranked 11th, entered the scene in 2020, situating itself in Bangkok’s rejuvenated Charoenkrung district.

This urban sanctuary offers a contemporary riverside experience, allowing guests to relish modern comforts while the storied Chao Phraya River weaves through the heart of historic Bangkok.

Notably, Capella Bangkok clinched the Nikka Best New Hotel Award 2023, a testament to its excellence as the highest-ranked property introduced during the two-year judging period.

Designed by the renowned hotel visionary Bill Bensley, The Siam, which was listed at No. 42, stands as a lush Art Deco-inspired riverside palace, providing a serene respite from the bustling Bangkok metropolis.

Boasting just 38 meticulously designed monochrome rooms, The Siam offers an intimate and cultured escape, an oasis where tranquillity meets luxury along the riverbanks.

These three exceptional Thai hotels have earned their places among the world’s finest, showcasing the country’s commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences to travellers from across the globe.

To discover the World’s Best 50 Hotels, click HERE.

