Foreign tourists flock to Koh Mak in Trat for longer island holidays

Koh Mak in Trat province is attracting more foreign tourists for extended holidays as the island enters its peak travel season, with improved ferry connections making it easier for visitors to travel between nearby islands.

Nol Suwajnanon, president of the Koh Mak Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, said foreign visitors account for approximately 70% to 80% of tourists on the island, with many choosing to stay for more than two weeks.

He expects December and January to be particularly busy, supported by improved transport connections and convenient travel arrangements.

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One of the main factors supporting Koh Mak tourism is the availability of passenger boats linking Koh Mak, Koh Chang and Koh Kood.

Nol highlighted services operated by Boonsiri, including larger passenger vessels making approximately three trips a day between the islands, alongside express boat options.

He said the additional services give tourists more choices when planning their journeys, making island-hopping more convenient and helping to address concerns about travel safety.

Improved connections are also supporting longer stays, particularly among international visitors who prefer to spend several weeks exploring the islands rather than making short visits.

Beyond beaches and natural attractions, the local administration is promoting a wider range of activities to attract different types of travellers.

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These include Muay Thai and health and physical rehabilitation services, giving visitors alternatives to traditional seaside holidays.

Nol also pointed to Koh Mak’s recognition as one of the world’s top 100 tourism destinations, which he said continued to attract interest from Thai and international travellers.

The island administration has also been working on waste management as tourism develops. According to Nol, waste is currently being managed systematically, with no complaints reported.

With peak-season arrivals approaching, the local administration expects the combination of longer holidays, improved boat services and more varied activities to support tourism on Koh Mak.

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