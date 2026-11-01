Thailand unveils 100 baht travel vouchers for Thai, foreign residents

Thailand’s Tourism Authority (TAT) is preparing to launch a 100 baht travel voucher scheme for Thais and foreigners living in Thailand, with sales starting on December 15.

The scheme, called “100 Baht Travel Across Thailand”, is intended to encourage travel outside weekends and public holidays.

Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana said TAT is working with more than 170 businesses to prepare the scheme, covering hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, activities, health and beauty services, and other tourism-related businesses.

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The programme has two parts: discounts and other offers from participating businesses, and an online voucher sale called “SHOCK DEALS”, with vouchers priced at 100 baht each.

The voucher sale is scheduled to run over eight rounds, all held on Tuesdays, between December 15, 2026, and February 9, 2027.

Vouchers purchased during these sales can only be used for travel or services from Monday to Thursday. The sale dates and the dates on which vouchers can be redeemed are therefore different.

Lalida clarified that the 100 baht price applies to vouchers sold through “SHOCK DEALS”. It does not mean every participating hotel, restaurant or tourism service will cost 100 baht, and the programme does not provide cash payments.

Customers will need to check which services are covered, when they can use their vouchers and any additional conditions set by individual businesses before purchasing.

The scheme is part of the government’s effort to increase weekday tourism spending and distribute tourism income beyond major destinations.

It is also intended to support smaller businesses, including restaurants, community shops and local transport services, during quieter periods.

TAT has not yet released full instructions for buying vouchers or participating in the scheme. Further details will be announced through its official channels.

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