Connect with us

Tourism

Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published 

1 week ago

 on 

Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO | The Thaiger

This could actually be the only time you enjoy dining on a plane. Na-Oh Bangkok re-purposed a decommissioned L-1011 Lockheed aircraft, turning the old jet into a fine dining restaurant located within the ChangChui Project, just a few minutes away from downtown Bangkok. With it’s eclectic interiors and their signature Thai-fusion courses, the restaurant offers quite a memorable experience.

Chris, our Thaiger Vlogger, takes you on a tour. Let’s check it out!

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
7 Comments

7 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Jim kelly

    Monday, February 22, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    ZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Bill

      Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1:57 am

      haha

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:14 pm

    Looks like fun, but the authorities will ban it on some feeble excuse, guaranteed, to collect fines and bribes.
    Just wait . . .
    Anyway, I would not go there. Foe grass. The ultimate in animal cruelty.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Ynwaps

    Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:30 pm

    How news. Should spend their marketing money on getting better reviews instead of getting more customers like it’s still Thailand of 2018

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    James Pate

    Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 6:22 am

    They should partner up with the Serpentarium, also featured in the news here, so that we can experience “Snakes on a Plane”. For a real opening night, please fly in Samuel L. Jackson on a Special Tourist Visa (STV) on a grounded Thai Airways (TG) plane, put him in Golf Villa Quarantine (GVQ), a shot of SinoVac, throw in vouchers for Thai massage, some Japanese bit coin, medical marijuana hospital food, an excursion to hunt for orange pearls and ambergris. Don’t forget to tell Sam he can scream all he wants at the Burmese protests and try on as many wigs he likes at Tiffany’s. I’m sure Sam will come! Think outside the box, folks!

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    Mr cynic

    Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 4:36 am

    They could probably sell that old l1011 to thai for about 500 million baht.

    Reply
  6. Avatar

    Dr. Stephen Ronzano

    Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    Wow, when I get to Bangkok I want to do this! What part of Bangkok is this?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Protests

Met police deny arresting Thai musician “Ammy” for setting fire to royal portrait

Maya Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

By

Met police deny arresting Thai musician “Ammy” for setting fire to royal portrait | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bright Today

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has denied reports that the Thai musician and anti-government activist, Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, aka, “Ammy” has been arrested. The musician and 2 other people are suspected of setting fire to a portrait of His Majesty the King. The Bangkok Post reports that his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Piya Tawichai from the MPB says there is no record of the musician being taken into custody. He was responding to local media reports that Chai-amorn had been arrested.

“We haven’t received any report that Mr Chai-amorn was arrested or put in police custody.”

Chai-amorn and 2 others face charges of lèse majesté, arson, and violation of the Computer Crimes Act. They are suspected of setting fire to a portrait of His Majesty the King outside Klongprem Central Prison in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok in the early hours of Sunday morning. They also face charges of damaging state property.

It’s understood officers conducted a search for the musician yesterday, following the Criminal Court’s approval of arrest warrants for the 3 suspects. Piya says the MPB has sufficient evidence to back up the charges, including CCTV footage at the scene of the crime. It’s reported that Chai-amorn got out of a vehicle in order to set fire to the portrait, while the other 2 suspects remained in the car.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Protests

PM defends measures used against Sunday protesters

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

By

PM defends measures used against Sunday protesters | The Thaiger
PHOTO: AFP

The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha has defended police action against protesters taking part in Sunday’s anti-government rally in Bangkok. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau used tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets in an effort to drive protesters back from the PM’s residence at the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks, King’s Guard. The PM insists the actions were in line with international standards.

“I insist the crowd-control measures were in accordance with international standards and police did not violate the protesters’ rights.”

The PM has also criticised some media outlets for their reporting of the rally, claiming they only focused on officers’ use of force against protesters. 33 people were injured at the rally – 23 police officers and 10 protesters. One police officer, named in a Bangkok Post report as Wiwat Sinprasert, died of heart failure. 22 protesters have been arrested, 4 of whom are minors who will have their cases heard in the Central Juvenile and Family Court.

Phukphong Phongpetra from the MPB says the use of rubber bullets was necessary in order to stop things getting out of control. He says protesters also gathered outside Din Daeng and Suthisarn police stations, where they set fire to police cars. He claims 90 officers were injured in the clashes, with 27 receiving hospital treatment.

National police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says the measures used by police were not aimed at dispersing protesters, but rather to arrest anyone using violence against officers. He claims this latest protest was different to others, in that some activists kicked things off by attacking police officers.

“We’ve discussed it several times that we will enforce the laws where necessary. If the protesters didn’t harm officers or destroy barriers, we wouldn’t have had to act. And the protesters, they were unable to control each other.”

Opposition politicians have slammed the measures used against protesters, with Rangsiman Rome from the Move Forward Party claiming police fired rubber bullets at random and not at any particular targets.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Thailand News Today | Bangkok protest fallout, northern fire bans | March 1

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

Monday, March 1, 2021

By

Thailand News Today | Bangkok protest fallout, northern fire bans | March 1 | The Thaiger

Coming up today… the fallout from yesterday’s latest protest violence in Bangkok, the first vaccine in Thailand who got it, and a major drug haul along the Mekong.

But first we’ll start up north where Lampang Province is joining other northern provinces todday by putting a total fire ban in place from today, March 1, until the end of April. Chiang Mai also started a ban on all deliberately lit fires from today and Lamphun, just south of Chiang Mai, already has one in place.

The bans are timely after a horrid weekend of air pollution in many of Thailand’s provinces over the long weekend, even as far south as the tourist destination of Phuket where visibility was down to about 1 kilometre and the smell of smoke was noticeable.

Whilst up in the north… 4 Thai women were arrested at a security checkpoint in Tak’s Mae Sot district after they illegally crossed the border from Myanmar into Thailand.

Illegal casinos and fancy hi-so massage parlours in Myanmar in areas near the border, have attracted wealthy Thais and Burmese. The establishments have also attracted plenty of Thais looking for well-paid work across the border.

In a major bust along the Mekong River, a notorious hotzone for drug trafficking, border patrol police seized 920 kilograms of dried, compacted cannabis from a boat along the Nakhon Pathom riverbank, bordering Laos.

Now to the weekend violence as the protests resume where they left off last year… 

At least 22 people were arrested during the major Bangkok protest yesterday. It turned violent as pro-democracy activists marched toward the Thai PM’s residence. It’s been reported that one officer died during the rally, reportedly due to heart failure.

At least 33 people were injured… that includes 23 police officers. The clashes happened in front of 1st Infantry Regiment barracks on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and involved around 1,500-2,000 activists from  the Restart Democracy movement, part of the Free Youth group. The group has been protesting against the government and calling for reform of the country’s constitution and monarchy since protests began in July of last year.

And Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine campaign started with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul who received the first of China’s Sinovac vaccine yesterday. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was initially planned to be the first to kick off Thailand’s immunisation plan with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but due to problems with paperwork, the PM’s injection was postponed. 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Pattaya police raid nightclub suspected of presenting pornographic shows | The Thaiger
Pattaya23 mins ago

Pattaya police raid nightclub suspected of presenting pornographic shows
Bangkok Military Court issues arrest warrant for medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine | The Thaiger
Crime2 hours ago

Bangkok Military Court issues arrest warrant for medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine
Deceased Phuket expat’s body stuck in hospital due to passport mix-up | The Thaiger
Expats3 hours ago

Deceased Phuket expat’s body stuck in hospital due to passport mix-up
Thai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire | The Thaiger
South3 hours ago

Thai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire
Cabinet approves budget of over 6.3 billion baht for 35 million more vaccine doses | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Cabinet approves budget of over 6.3 billion baht for 35 million more vaccine doses
Miss Universe Thailand sacked from mental health role over political comments | The Thaiger
Protests4 hours ago

Miss Universe Thailand sacked from mental health role over political comments
Covid-free Samui, Phangan, Tao offer tourism discounts until end of April | The Thaiger
Tourism4 hours ago

Covid-free Samui, Phangan, Tao offer tourism discounts until end of April
Governor of Samut Sakhon recovering from Covid-19 after more than 40 days on ventilator | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Governor of Samut Sakhon recovering from Covid-19 after more than 40 days on ventilator
Met police deny arresting Thai musician “Ammy” for setting fire to royal portrait | The Thaiger
Protests5 hours ago

Met police deny arresting Thai musician “Ammy” for setting fire to royal portrait
Thai PM orders Foreign Ministry to conduct vaccine passport study | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thai PM orders Foreign Ministry to conduct vaccine passport study
We’re flying again, but passengers don’t want to eat on short haul flights | VIDEO | The Thaiger
Tourism18 hours ago

We’re flying again, but passengers don’t want to eat on short haul flights | VIDEO
Gunman kills mayoral candidate, injures 4 other municipal candidates at funeral | The Thaiger
Crime20 hours ago

Gunman kills mayoral candidate, injures 4 other municipal candidates at funeral
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | The Thaiger
Phuket20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Thai army medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine during UN mission | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Thai army medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine during UN mission
Massive 6-metre-long python caught in Chon Buri | The Thaiger
Chon Buri21 hours ago

Massive 6-metre-long python caught in Chon Buri
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | The Thaiger
Phuket20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | The Thaiger
Tourism1 week ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | The Thaiger
Tourism1 week ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending

The Thaiger is a deep resource for people looking for news, information, properties, lifestyle and travel articles about Thailand and our nearby region. Daily news is short, to the point, sourced originally and easy to find and read. The Thaiger Pte Ltd is registered in Singapore.
Contact us: info@thethaiger.com

    • Copyright © 2020 The Thaiger