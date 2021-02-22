image
image
Tourism

Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published 

53 mins ago

 on 

Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO
This could actually be the only time you enjoy dining on a plane. Na-Oh Bangkok re-purposed a decommissioned L-1011 Lockheed aircraft, turning the old jet into a fine dining restaurant located within the ChangChui Project, just a few minutes away from downtown Bangkok. With it’s eclectic interiors and their signature Thai-fusion courses, the restaurant offers quite a memorable experience.

Chris, our Thaiger Vlogger, takes you on a tour. Let’s check it out!

News Categories:
Related Topics:
The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok restaurants to be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Monday, February 22, 2021

By

Bangkok restaurants to be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm
Stock photo by Louis Hansel for Unsplash

Bangkok’s nightlife is coming back to life… slowly, very slowly. Restrictions are easing and restaurants in the city will soon be allowed to serve alcohol, but just until 11pm.

At a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the administration decided to ease restrictions. A formal announcement will be made tomorrow. Bangkok, as well as other neighbouring provinces, are set to be reclassified from “red” to “orange” zones, allowing restrictions to ease.

The CCSA also decided to extend the Emergency Decree for another month. The decree, now set to end on March 31, was put in place last year to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It has been extended numerous times.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Thailand

Snakes in Bangkok. Get up close and personal… if you dare | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

Monday, February 22, 2021

By

Snakes in Bangkok. Get up close and personal… if you dare | VIDEO

Yes, there are snakes in Bangkok. Apart from the odd reptile ‘critter’ lurking under the kitchen sink or looking down on you from a tree, there’s a much more ‘touristy’ alternative to check out Thailand’s slipperiest reptiles. Some are poisonous, most aren’t but you’ll learn more about them here at the Snake Farm at the Thai Red Cross Society in Bangkok. Pangrum headed out for some ‘snake’ action. Are you going to get up close and personal with these snakes?

(The Thaiger was not paid for this review in any manner)

Bangkok

Bangkok bars and nightclubs may soon reopen, CCSA announcement expected today

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

10 hours ago

on

Monday, February 22, 2021

By

Bangkok bars and nightclubs may soon reopen, CCSA announcement expected today
Bangkok bars and other nightlife venues may soon reopen. An announcement by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on the easing of disease control restrictions is expected today, according to Thai media.

The Ministry of Public Health has proposed reclassifying Bangkok as well as the neighbouring provinces Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, from “red” to “orange” zones. As an “orange controlled area,” bars and nightlife venues are likely to reopen and restaurants are likely to serve alcohol again.

Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of coronavirus infections, is expected to remain a “dark red zone” under maximum and strict control. 19 other provinces are likely to be reclassified as “green zones.”

The Emergency Decree, which was put in place last year and extended numerous times to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, is set to expire next Monday and will likely be extended again. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says the decree is still needed to help contain the outbreak in Samut Sakhon and Pathum Thani.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

