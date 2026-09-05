Thailand’s first DreamWorks hotel planned for Pattaya in 2033

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 5, 2026, 3:12 PM
1 minute read
Thailand’s first DreamWorks hotel planned for Pattaya in 2033 | Thaiger

Thailand is set to get its first DreamWorks Animation-themed hotel in Pattaya, with Asset World Corp (AWC) planning an approximately 300-room property and themed water park at its Aquatique development.

The hotel is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2033 and will be developed in partnership with Universal Destinations & Experiences.

AWC said the project will use DreamWorks Animation characters and stories throughout the hotel, with the concept aimed primarily at families.

Plans also include an indoor-outdoor themed water park as part of the wider Aquatique Pattaya development.

BreakingTravelNews reported that the hotel will form part of a larger mix of accommodation, entertainment, retail, beachfront dining, leisure and wellness facilities planned for the site.

A DreamWorks Animation hotel is planned for Pattaya in 2033, with around 300 rooms and a themed water park at Aquatique Pattaya.
Photo via AWC

AWC chief executive Wallapa Traisorat said the project builds on the company’s existing partnership with Universal Destinations & Experiences, which also includes Jurassic World at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination in Bangkok.

She said AWC also plans to bring a DreamWorks Animation-themed hotel to Asiatique in the future, linking the company’s Bangkok and Pattaya developments.

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Aquatique Pattaya is being developed in central Pattaya within the Eastern Economic Corridor.

AWC said the project is positioned to benefit from major infrastructure projects in the region, including high-speed rail links and U-Tapao International Airport.

The company expects the development to strengthen Pattaya’s family tourism offering while supporting local tourism and economic activity.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 5, 2026, 3:12 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.