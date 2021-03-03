Covid-free Samui, Phangan, Tao offer tourism discounts until end of April | The Thaiger

The Covid-free gulf islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao are offering special discounts and privileges to tourists until the end of April. Over 80 tourism operators are taking part in the scheme which can be accessed by clicking on www.samui-phangan-tao-speciallink.com.

Surat Thani, which includes Koh Samui, is 1 of 4 provinces to receive the first delivery of the Covid vaccine after being considered an area of economic significance, along with Chon Buri, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.

SUP ROY or Stand Up Paddle on Koh Samui is one of the operators offering discounts with schedules available on suproysamui at least until May 2021.

Central World in Bangkok is hosting a “3 Wonder Island” tourism promotion from March 11-17 , 2021, with special discounts from 50 tourism operators on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao. The Tourism And Transport Authority along with Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association are organising the event.

The “Phangan Privilege Card” is also being promoted to allows holders to enjoy discounts at hotels, restaurants, shops, and tourism-related businesses on Koh Phangan that are members of the Koh Phangan Hotel and Tourism Association. To access the promotion, visit: Koh Phangan Hotel and Tourism Association.

The famous diving island of Koh Tao is offering the “Dive to the Nature” project to promote eco-friendly tourism. Visitors can elect to take part in ocean and beach cleanups, or coral reef restorations among other activities. The island is also promoting a new eco-tourism route development that caters to tourists in the new normal era. To find out more, visit: Koh Tao Tourism Association.

Bangkok Airways, Koh Samui’s only airline, is offering a special one-way fare on the Bangkok-Samui or Samui-Bangkok sector, starting from 2,000 baht. Bookings can be made from now until April 30, 2021, for travel until June 30, 2021, at www.bangkokair.com.

The TAT Koh Samui Office is teaming up with Raja Ferry and Seatran Ferry, to offer a coupon worth 250 baht per vehicle ferry to Koh Samui on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) until April 30, 2021. For more info, contact: LINE Office: @tatkohsamui.

For more tourism activities on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao, see Facebook: TAT Koh Samui or LINE Office: @tatkohsamui.

SOURCE: TAT News

