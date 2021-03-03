Covid-free Samui, Phangan, Tao offer tourism discounts until end of April | The Thaiger

Tourism
Covid-free Samui, Phangan, Tao offer tourism discounts until end of April
The Covid-free gulf islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao are offering special discounts and privileges to tourists until the end of April. Over 80 tourism operators are taking part in the scheme which can be accessed by clicking on www.samui-phangan-tao-speciallink.com.
Surat Thani, which includes Koh Samui, is 1 of 4 provinces to receive the first delivery of the Covid vaccine after being considered an area of economic significance, along with Chon Buri, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.
SUP ROY or Stand Up Paddle on Koh Samui is one of the operators offering discounts with schedules available on suproysamui at least until May 2021.
Central World in Bangkok is hosting a “3 Wonder Island” tourism promotion from March 11-17 , 2021, with special discounts from 50 tourism operators on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao. The Tourism And Transport Authority along with Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association are organising the event.
The “Phangan Privilege Card” is also being promoted to allows holders to enjoy discounts at hotels, restaurants, shops, and tourism-related businesses on Koh Phangan that are members of the Koh Phangan Hotel and Tourism Association. To access the promotion, visit: Koh Phangan Hotel and Tourism Association.
The famous diving island of Koh Tao is offering the “Dive to the Nature” project to promote eco-friendly tourism. Visitors can elect to take part in ocean and beach cleanups, or coral reef restorations among other activities. The island is also promoting a new eco-tourism route development that caters to tourists in the new normal era. To find out more, visit: Koh Tao Tourism Association.
Bangkok Airways, Koh Samui’s only airline, is offering a special one-way fare on the Bangkok-Samui or Samui-Bangkok sector, starting from 2,000 baht. Bookings can be made from now until April 30, 2021, for travel until June 30, 2021, at www.bangkokair.com.
The TAT Koh Samui Office is teaming up with Raja Ferry and Seatran Ferry, to offer a coupon worth 250 baht per vehicle ferry to Koh Samui on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) until April 30, 2021. For more info, contact: LINE Office: @tatkohsamui.
For more tourism activities on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao, see Facebook: TAT Koh Samui or LINE Office: @tatkohsamui.
SOURCE: TAT News
Koh Samui
Koh Samui to start Covid-19 vaccinations early next month
Covid-19 vaccinations on Koh Samui will start early next month with 2,500 doses planned to be given to 1,250 people on the island, according to Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto. Island authorities are also proposing that foreign visitors be allowed to quarantine on their yacht, at a villa hotel or at a wellness centre.
The tourist island off the coast of Surat Thani in the Gulf of Thailand is deemed as an area of “economic significance” and is included in the first phase of the country’s immunisation plan. The first doses will be given to disease control officials and those in the tourism sector.
The vaccines, which just arrived from overseas yesterday, are expected to be delivered to the island before the end of the month and vaccinations are set to start in early March.
Half of the vaccines are reserved for those in the healthcare field as well as local government officials. Around 26% of the doses would be given to local health volunteers and the general public. 22% of the doses would be given to workers in the tourism industry, including airport employees and hotel quarantine employees. 2% of the doses will go to Covid-19 inspectors.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says 4 of Thailand’s major tourism destinations are to be prioritised in the distribution of vaccines. They are Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Surat Thani. In addition, a further 9 provinces with significant infection numbers are being prioritised in the rollout of the first vaccine doses arriving in the Kingdom today.
Taweesin Visanuyothin from the CCSA says 70,000 doses will go to the hard-hit “highest control” area of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand’s second outbreak began late last year. 8,000 doses are being set aside for medical officials in the central province, along with 6,000 for frontline healthcare workers, 46,000 doses for seriously ill patients, and 10,000 doses for migrant workers and local residents.
Another 105,000 doses will be distributed to similar groups in Bangkok, in the central provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkram and Samut Prakan, and in the western province of Ratchaburi and the Mae Sot district of Tak.
The Pattaya News reports that 14,700 doses will be sent to 4 major tourist destinations, with 4,700 going to the eastern province of Chon Buri, 4,000 to the southern island of Phuket, 3,500 to the northern province of Chiang Mai, and 2,500 going to the island of Samui in the southern province of Surat Thani.
In the case of the vaccines going to tourism spots, it is not yet known which groups will be vaccinated first, with that decision being left to the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee and other related authorities.
Meanwhile, the CCSA says other plans for the 4 tourism destinations are being considered, including the possibility of “area quarantine”, which would allow vaccinated foreign arrivals to remain within certain boundaries during their quarantine period. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has been pushing for a vaccine passport policy for vaccinated visitors, while PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government may consider lifting quarantine restrictions for vaccinated tourists.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
Police on Koh Samui broke up the “Hippie Festival Samui” at a restaurant on Lamai Beach and arrested 4 French musicians, who were performing at the event, for allegedly working without a work permit. The manager of the restaurant, 48 year old Kannika Thongreuang, was arrested for selling alcohol during hours when alcohol sales are prohibited.
Around 100 Thai and foreign customers at the event, according to Thai media. Bo Phut police checked passports and took 2 bottles of beer as well as a some bills as “evidence” of the alcohol sales. The musicians – a drummer, saxophone player, bass player and guitar player – were all taken to the Bo Phut police station. Thai Visa says police had received complaints about an “illegal party.”
Just last month, on neighbouring Koh Pha Ngan, police broke up a party at the ThreeSixtyBar and arrested 111 people, including 89 foreigners, for allegedly breaking a number of laws relating to Thailand’s Emergency Decree put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19.
Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Samui are part of a trio of popular islands off the Surat Thani coast in the Gulf of Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
