Chinese tourists skip Thailand as safety concerns persist

Chinese tourist arrivals in Thailand fell in October despite China’s Golden Week holiday, with concerns over safety and recent flooding in Bangkok cited as possible reasons for the decline.

Thailand welcomed 308,942 Chinese visitors during the month, down 13.6% from October 2025 and below the 349,182 arrivals recorded in September 2026, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) figures.

The decline came despite China’s National Day holiday, known as Golden Week, which is traditionally one of the busiest periods for Chinese residents travelling overseas.

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Safety concerns were identified as one factor affecting travel sentiment after the Chinese Embassy in Thailand issued an advisory on October 16, urging Chinese nationals to plan their journeys carefully and take precautions when travelling and using transport services.

The warning followed several reported kidnappings involving Chinese nationals. The embassy also advised influencers and entertainers to be cautious of high-paying job offers in Thailand that could be linked to transnational criminal networks.

The South China Morning Post reported that concerns about personal safety have also appeared on Chinese social media.

Some users reportedly expressed fears that Chinese visitors could face negative perceptions or be unfairly associated with illegal businesses and grey-market operations in Thailand. Other users suggested travelling within China instead, saying they considered domestic destinations safer.

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The TAT also identified flooding in Bangkok from late September to early October as another possible factor behind the fall in visitor numbers.

Heavy rainfall over a short period caused flooding in several parts of the capital, potentially prompting some Chinese travellers to postpone their trips.

Despite the October decline, the broader Chinese tourism market has shown signs of recovery this year following a substantial fall in arrivals in 2025.

Thailand received 4.47 million Chinese tourists in 2025, compared with 6.73 million in 2024.

During the first 10 months of 2026, however, Chinese arrivals reached 4,244,376, an increase of 12.4% compared with the same period last year.

China also remained Thailand’s largest source market for international tourists, despite the weaker October figures.

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