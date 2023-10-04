Thailand tourism threatened, Bangkok mall shooting deters Chinese tourists

Photo: Lord Runar/ Istock

The tragic shooting at Siam Paragon in the heart of Bangkok yesterday has potentially hampered Thailand tourism. Thousands of Chinese netizens criticised the incident on Weibo, some even stating they would never visit Thailand again. Several casualties, including Thai, Myanmar, and Chinese nationals, resulted from the incident.

As soon as the unfortunate event occurred, the hashtag #Paragon started trending on Twitter. The news has garnered global attention, particularly in China, a significant contributor to Thailand’s tourism. The incident was widely discussed on Weibo under the hashtags translating to “Suspicious shooting incident at Siam Paragon, Bangkok, Thailand” and “A Chinese tourist dies in a shooting incident in Thailand.”

A substantial number of Chinese netizens expressed their reluctance to visit countries where guns are legal, following the incident, adversely impacting Thailand tourism.

Some were part of the incident and shared their horrifying experiences on Weibo, pledging not to return. One popular and intense comment read, “Do you see? For the safety of this country, you have to run outside. Do you still believe in the free visa promotion and accept the loss?”

The shooting incident is expected to significantly impact Thailand’s tourism industry, and it will be a considerable task for the government to regain tourists’ confidence, reported KhaoSod.

The shooting rampage at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shopping mall tragically resulted in the loss of life to a Chinese woman and a Burmese woman, while five others were injured. During the tragic incident, a courageous Thai woman came to the rescue of Chinese twins after their mother lost her life.

The report indicates that the Chinese woman was shot in the ground floor bathroom, where the fatal incident occurred, resulting in her immediate passing at the scene.

Siam Paragon, the location of the shooting, extended its condolences to the victims and their families, offering heartfelt messages in both Thai and Chinese. Read more HERE.

