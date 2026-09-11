Abbot scandal won’t hurt Ayutthaya tourism, minister says

Thailand’s tourism minister says the scandal surrounding the former abbot of Wat Phutthaisawan will not damage tourism in Ayutthaya, arguing that visitors can separate the actions of an individual from the temple’s religious and historical significance.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul made the comments at Government House today, September 11, a day after the former abbot was arrested over allegations that more than 92 million baht in temple funds was diverted and transferred to a woman believed to have been his intimate partner.

Surasak said Wat Phutthaisawan has long held religious significance for local Buddhists, with previous abbots including Phra Khru Phattharakit Sophon attracting considerable respect among people in Ayutthaya.

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He also pointed to the temple’s historical importance, including monuments to former Ayutthaya kings, its reclining Buddha image and architecture along the Chao Phraya River.

Surasak said he believed tourists and residents would continue to have faith in the temple itself despite the allegations surrounding its former abbot.

He argued that wrongdoing by an individual should be viewed separately from Buddhism, saying the religion does not teach people to behave in such a way.

When asked whether the scandal could trigger a wider crisis of faith and affect Ayutthaya tourism, Surasak said controversies involving monks were not new and had occurred repeatedly.

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He said most visitors to Wat Phutthaisawan did not come because of the former abbot, although some visitors were drawn by beliefs surrounding sacred objects or amulets.

Most, he said, came to worship the reclining Buddha and visit the temple itself.

Surasak said he remained confident that people would continue travelling to Ayutthaya and visiting its temples and historic attractions.

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