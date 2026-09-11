Abbot scandal won’t hurt Ayutthaya tourism, minister says

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 11, 2026, 2:37 PM
1 minute read
Abbot scandal won’t hurt Ayutthaya tourism, minister says | Thaiger
Photo via Tourism Ministry/ พัดยศ สมณศักดิ์พระสงฆ์ไทย

Thailand’s tourism minister says the scandal surrounding the former abbot of Wat Phutthaisawan will not damage tourism in Ayutthaya, arguing that visitors can separate the actions of an individual from the temple’s religious and historical significance.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul made the comments at Government House today, September 11, a day after the former abbot was arrested over allegations that more than 92 million baht in temple funds was diverted and transferred to a woman believed to have been his intimate partner.

Surasak said Wat Phutthaisawan has long held religious significance for local Buddhists, with previous abbots including Phra Khru Phattharakit Sophon attracting considerable respect among people in Ayutthaya.

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He also pointed to the temple’s historical importance, including monuments to former Ayutthaya kings, its reclining Buddha image and architecture along the Chao Phraya River.

Ayutthaya tourism should remain strong despite the scandal surrounding the former abbot of Wat Phutthaisawan, the tourism minister says.
Photo via Amazing Thailand

Surasak said he believed tourists and residents would continue to have faith in the temple itself despite the allegations surrounding its former abbot.

He argued that wrongdoing by an individual should be viewed separately from Buddhism, saying the religion does not teach people to behave in such a way.

When asked whether the scandal could trigger a wider crisis of faith and affect Ayutthaya tourism, Surasak said controversies involving monks were not new and had occurred repeatedly.

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Ayutthaya tourism should remain strong despite the scandal surrounding the former abbot of Wat Phutthaisawan, the tourism minister says.
Photo via Amazing Thailand

He said most visitors to Wat Phutthaisawan did not come because of the former abbot, although some visitors were drawn by beliefs surrounding sacred objects or amulets.

Most, he said, came to worship the reclining Buddha and visit the temple itself.

Surasak said he remained confident that people would continue travelling to Ayutthaya and visiting its temples and historic attractions.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 11, 2026, 2:37 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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