Thailand moves to rein in the cannabis market it created

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 22, 2026, 5:53 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand moves to rein in the cannabis market it created
Staff prepares cannabis for a customer at a Bangkok shop | AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

Thailand’s Cabinet approved a cannabis control bill today, September 22, that would tighten oversight from cultivation through to retail sales, reinforce the country’s medical-use framework and introduce clearer penalties for violations. The draft will now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said cannabis farms in Thailand would have to be registered by size and location, allowing officials to trace where crops are grown and monitor their quality before flowers or extracts enter the market.

The ministry has said the legislation is intended to replace the current patchwork of regulations with a dedicated nationwide system. Under the ministry’s published draft, licences would be required for cultivation, production, import, export and sale, generally with a three-year validity period.

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Thailand moves to rein in the cannabis market it created | News by Thaiger
Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat | Photo via Matichon

The bill would also prohibit sales to people under 20, pregnant women and breastfeeding women, while restricting sales at places including schools, temples, dormitories and parks. Advertising and promotion of cannabis flower, resin and smoking equipment would also be prohibited.

The cannabis control bill is centred on treatment and health-related use, with research also permitted under conditions set by law. Unlicensed production, import, export or sale, as well as prohibited sales to protected groups, could carry imprisonment and fines, while cannabis use outside permitted purposes could result in fines.

For existing dispensaries, however, a major change is already being phased in under regulations introduced earlier this year.

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Pattana said current shop licences, which are valid for three years, will progressively expire between 2026 and 2028. Businesses wanting to continue afterwards will have to meet the newer requirements for medical facilities, including having an authorised health practitioner present and dispensing cannabis under medical prescriptions.

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Thailand moves to rein in the cannabis market it created | News by Thaiger
Cannabis activists march to Government House in Bangkok to protest a proposed ban on general use, July 8, 2024 | AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

The ministry previously said around 12,000 cannabis outlets remained active nationwide. As their existing permits expire, conventional street-front shops that cannot meet the medical requirements will either have to change their operating model or stop selling cannabis.

Pattana said more than 10,000 cannabis shops and cultivation sites have now been entered into the government’s tracking system, which he estimated covers more than 95% of registered locations.

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine’s MC-GIS platform allows the public and enforcement officers to check licensed cannabis businesses and cultivation sites.

Inspections are expected to increase nationwide, particularly in major cities and tourist areas. Phuket has already seen heavier enforcement, with provincial figures reported earlier this month showing 35 cannabis licences revoked and 112 suspended.

The Cabinet decision does not mean the draft has become law. It must still pass through the House, and the remaining legislative process before the new Act can take effect.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 22, 2026, 5:53 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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