Thai woman stands trial in Myanmar over killing of US diplomat ex-husband

A Thai woman has appeared before a court in Myanmar over the killing of her former husband, a US diplomat who was found stabbed to death at a hotel in Yangon. If convicted of murder, she could face the death penalty.

The victim was Daniel Riva, 43, from Long Island, New York, who was found dead on 11 May at the Sakura Residence and Hotel. He had suffered stab wounds to the head and neck. The hotel lies about 1.5km from the US Embassy and is popular with diplomats, business people and other international visitors. Concerns over the safety of foreigners in Myanmar have grown in recent years, including a case in which a model trafficked from Thailand was killed inside a Myanmar scam camp.

The accused is Supasirivisan, a Thai national and Riva’s ex-wife. The couple married in June 2018, though it is not clear when they separated.

Supasirivisan appeared at Kamayut Court on 23 June for a hearing on immigration-related charges, which apply to foreign nationals accused of committing a crime in Myanmar. Although she has also been charged with murder, that case has not yet gone to trial. Under Myanmar law, the immigration offence is being addressed first.

Three prosecution witnesses, including immigration officers, testified during the hearing. Supasirivisan had two attorneys present, but it was unclear whether she entered a plea.

Myanmar has been under military rule since the army seized power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, an event that gave rise to a bloody civil war that continues to spill across the Thai border.

Penalties she may face

If found guilty of violating Myanmar’s immigration code, she could face a prison sentence ranging from six months to five years. She could also face the death penalty if convicted of murdering her ex-husband.

The murder sentence depends on which subsection applies. A conviction under Section 302(2) for general murder carries a penalty of 10 years to life imprisonment. However, if the court finds evidence of premeditation, extreme cruelty, or that the act occurred alongside another severe offence, the charge falls under Section 302(1). This section carries the maximum sentence of death.

Who was Daniel Riva

Riva was raised in East Norwich, New York, and built a diplomatic career that included overseas postings in Suriname and East Timor before taking up his role at the US Embassy in Myanmar. While stationed in Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname, he worked as an assistant regional security officer and special agent with the Diplomatic Security Service. He specialised in tackling international organised crime.

A funeral was held for Riva in Oyster Bay, New York, on 13 June.

According to her social media profiles, Supasirivisan is originally from Bangkok and trained at the Le Cordon Bleu culinary school. She later launched a home-based baking and cooking business. In addition, she runs a YouTube channel where she shares recipes and cooking tutorials.

Officials decline to comment

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to Supasirivisan but has not commented on the substance of the allegations or the legal proceedings. The US State Department has acknowledged Riva’s death but declined to discuss details of the investigation or identify him publicly.

Myanmar’s military-led government has disclosed very little about the investigation. Court hearings remain closed to journalists, while police investigators, prison officials and court representatives have declined to comment publicly. Myanmar has been under military rule since the army seized power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021. That event gave rise to a bloody civil war.

The case is the latest involving violence against diplomatic figures in the region, following the killing of a former Thai ambassador whose suspected attacker fled into Myanmar.

A note on sourcing: no date has been set for the murder trial, and details remain limited because of tight controls on information within Myanmar’s justice system. The victim’s identity comes from reporting by The Times via wire and secondary outlets. Meanwhile, the State Department has not officially confirmed his name.