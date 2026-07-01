Thai Airways brings back nonstop Bangkok to Amsterdam flights after 28 years

The Dutch capital returns to the national carrier’s map from 1 July. This gives expats in Thailand a fresh nonstop option to northwest Europe. Furthermore, it puts to rest a rumour that the airline was once banned from the route.

Thai Airways resumes daily nonstop flights between Bangkok and Amsterdam on 1 July 2026. This reconnects the two cities directly for the first time since late 1998. For expats who regularly fly between Thailand and the Netherlands, or who use Amsterdam as a gateway into the rest of Europe, it is one of the more useful route changes in years.

The flights, TG396, run daily on an Airbus A350-900, the newest long haul aircraft in the Thai fleet. They operate between Suvarnabhumi and Amsterdam Schiphol. The last time the national carrier served Amsterdam, it did so as a tag on to Zurich, meaning passengers had to change or stop along the way. This time the service is a true nonstop in both directions.

The schedule and the aircraft

The outbound flight, TG936, leaves Bangkok at 04:30 and lands in Amsterdam at 11:15 the same morning. The return, TG937, departs Amsterdam at 14:00 and arrives back in Bangkok at 06:20 the following day. Flight time is roughly 11 to 12 hours each way. The early morning arrival in Amsterdam is designed to feed onward European connections. Meanwhile, the dawn landing in Bangkok lines up with same day flights to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi and other domestic points.

The A350-900 carries 321 seats across two cabins: Royal Silk business class with fully flat beds and direct aisle access, and economy. Notably, for a flight of this length the aircraft itself makes a real difference. It offers a quieter cabin, higher humidity and steadier cabin pressure than older jets. All of these features help reduce fatigue on the long overnight leg back to Asia.

Bangkok to Amsterdam is not a new corridor. KLM already flies it up to twice a day. EVA Air serves it several times a week, so the route has never lacked nonstop options. What changes now is the balance of the market. A daily A350 from a full service carrier adds a significant chunk of capacity. More capacity usually means two things for travellers: more choice of departure times, and firmer competition on fares, particularly in economy and premium cabins during the busy winter and summer peaks.

For anyone based in Thailand with family, business or study ties to the Netherlands, the direct link removes the layovers and missed connection risk that came with routing through another European or Middle Eastern hub. Amsterdam is also one of Europe’s best connected airports, so the flight is useful well beyond the Dutch border for reaching Belgium, Germany, Scandinavia and the wider continent. As a Star Alliance member, Thai can also feed passengers onward through its partners.

Was Thai Airways ever banned from the route?

The long gap fuelled a rumour on social media that Thai Airways had at some point been barred from flying to Amsterdam. Checks against aviation trackers AeroRoutes and Aviation Week found no evidence to support that. There is no record of the Netherlands, Schiphol, the European Union or any aviation regulator prohibiting the airline from the route.

The real explanation is more ordinary. When Thai last served Amsterdam in 1998, it was only as an add on leg from Zurich rather than a core route. Therefore, the airline was able to drop it as a normal commercial decision. The timing also overlapped with the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which began in Thailand and roughly halved the value of the baht against the US dollar. Because much of an airline’s cost base, from aircraft leases to fuel and spare parts, is priced in foreign currency, that was a punishing environment for expensive long haul flying. No source directly confirms the crisis as the specific reason for cutting Amsterdam. Nevertheless, it was the backdrop of the era.

The rumour itself most likely grew out of a simple misreading. Industry reports described the flights being set to resume, return or relaunch. All of these mean coming back after a long pause, not being released from a ban.

Part of a wider comeback

The Amsterdam return is one piece of a broader rebuild. The route lifts Thai Airways’ European network to 12 destinations. The airline already serves 11 points on the continent, including double daily flights to Frankfurt and London Heathrow and daily service to Brussels, Copenhagen, Istanbul, Milan, Munich, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm and Zurich. Thai holds the single largest share of seats in the Thailand to Europe market. It offers close to 60,000 two way seats a week.

The expansion follows a period of restructuring for the carrier, and the numbers behind it look healthier than they have in some time. Thai reported a net profit of about 10.1 billion baht in the first quarter of 2026. Moreover, Thailand welcomed roughly 32.9 million international visitors in 2025. Therefore, the demand case for reconnecting with a major European market is strong.

Before you book

The launch date and timings are confirmed, though as with any relaunch the airline has opened seats in stages and minor adjustments remain possible until flights are fully loaded into booking systems. Thai has also rolled out introductory fares and Royal Orchid Plus bonus promotions to build early demand. Therefore, it is worth comparing the new service against KLM and EVA Air before committing, especially if your dates fall in a peak period.