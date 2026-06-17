Why eSIM beats a physical SIM for life in Thailand

If you’ve been living in Thailand for a while, or you’re about to make the move, you’ve almost certainly dealt with the classic arrival ritual: queue at the airport SIM kiosk, hand over your passport, wait 20 minutes while a tired agent types your details into a system, then walk away clutching a tiny plastic card you’re terrified of losing.

There’s a better way. And if your phone supports it, switching to eSIM is one of those small upgrades that quietly make your life in Thailand noticeably smoother and here’s why.

What is an eSIM, exactly?

An eSIM (embedded SIM) is a digital SIM card built directly into your phone. There’s no physical card to insert, eject, or misplace. You download a mobile plan onto your device as a QR code scan, and that’s it, your phone connects to a local network just like any physical SIM would, but entirely through software.

Most phones released from 2020 onwards support eSIM. That includes every iPhone from XR onwards, Samsung Galaxy S20 and later, Google Pixel 3 and newer, and the most recent flagship Android devices. If your phone was made in the last four or five years, there’s a good chance it’s already compatible.

5 Reasons eSIM makes more sense for expats in Thailand

1. You keep your home number

This is the one that matters most, and the one most people don’t think about until something goes wrong.

When you pull out your home SIM card and replace it with a Thai one, you’ve effectively gone dark on your original number. No calls, no texts — and crucially, no SMS-based two-factor authentication codes for your bank, email, or any other service back home.

One traveller on a long-term Thailand trip lost access to his bank account for three days mid-trip because his home SIM was swapped for a Thai SIM and the bank’s 2FA codes had nowhere to land. It’s a surprisingly common problem, and a genuinely stressful one when it happens.

With eSIM, your home number stays active on your physical SIM slot while your Thai data plan runs on the eSIM simultaneously. You get both. Your bank can still reach you. Your family can still call. And you’re on local Thai rates for everything else.

2. No queue at the airport is needed

Airport SIM card lines can run 30 minutes or longer, especially at peak arrival times at Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang. After a long-haul flight, standing in line just to get internet is nobody’s idea of a good start.

With an eSIM purchased before you fly, you scan the QR code at home on a stable Wi-Fi connection, and the plan activates the moment you land in Thailand. You walk through arrivals with data already running. No kiosk, no queue, no stress.

3. Easier to manage and switch plans

Living in Thailand long-term means your connectivity needs change. You might want a short tourist plan for your first month while you figure out your situation, then shift to a longer monthly plan once you’re settled. Maybe you take a trip to Vietnam or Japan and need regional data.

With a physical SIM, any of these changes involves going in person to a carrier shop, waiting, and going through the registration process again. With eSIM, you can change plans, top up, or add a new profile from your phone in a few minutes, without visiting anyone.

4. No more lost SIM trays or ejector tools

This is a small thing that becomes a surprisingly big thing.

Physical SIM cards are tiny. The ejector tool that comes with your phone is even tinier. Lose one, damage the SIM while fumbling with it on a bumpy songthaew, or accidentally drop the card when switching between numbers — and you’ve got a problem that requires a carrier visit to fix.

An eSIM has none of these failure points. It lives inside your phone. It doesn’t fall out, bend, or get left on a hotel nightstand.

5. Thailand’s networks are excellent, and eSIM connects to all of them

One concern some people have about eSIM is whether coverage will be as good as a local physical SIM. In Thailand, the honest answer is: yes, the same.

AIS now covers 95% of the Thai population with 5G, and True Corporation (after the DTAC merger) reports 93% nationwide 5G coverage as of 2025. Thailand ranks 39th globally for mobile speeds, averaging 101 Mbps. These are the same networks your eSIM connects through, whether you buy from a local provider like AIS or an international eSIM service.

Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and every major island destination all have strong 4G/5G coverage. Rural signal can vary by network, but for the cities and tourist areas where most expats spend their time, coverage is not a concern.

The one thing to know about registration in Thailand

Thailand requires all SIM cards, including eSIMs, to be registered under the NBTC’s rules. This means linking your SIM to a valid passport.

As of May 2026, the NBTC has tightened how operators register mobile numbers, and foreigners are now capped at a maximum of three SIM cards per service provider. That’s not a problem for most expats, but it’s worth knowing if you’re managing multiple numbers.

The registration process for a local eSIM from AIS or True is straightforward and handled at the point of purchase, usually through their apps or in-store with a passport. International eSIM providers don’t require in-person registration, which is why many short-stay visitors prefer them, though for long-term expats who want a full Thai number for banking, the local providers are the better route.

Since May 2025, Thailand has also required that the name registered to your SIM card match the name on your bank account for mobile banking to function. This means getting your SIM registration right from the start matters more than it used to.

Is eSIM right for every expat?

For most people who’ve been in Thailand for any length of time: yes.

If you’re here short-term and don’t need a Thai phone number, an international eSIM plan from providers like Airalo, Nomad, or Ubigi is the cleanest option. Buy online, activate on landing, done.

If you’re here long-term and need a proper Thai number for banking apps, LINE, or Grab, getting a local eSIM from AIS or True gives you everything a physical SIM does, just without the physical card.

The only situation where a physical SIM still makes clear sense is if your phone doesn’t support eSIM. But if you’re on a phone from the past four or five years, that’s increasingly unlikely.

How to get started

Getting an eSIM for Thailand is straightforward.

For an international eSIM (data only, no Thai number): buy online from Airalo, Nomad, or Saily before your next trip outside Thailand, or before arrival if you’re just moving here. Scan the QR code on your home Wi-Fi, and activate on landing.

For a local Thai eSIM with a full Thai number: visit any AIS or True store with your passport. The process takes about 15 minutes, and you leave with a number registered in your name, ready to use for banking, apps, and everything else.

Either way, you’ll wonder why you put up with the plastic card for so long.