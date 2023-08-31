The Thaiger introduces revamped mobile app with exciting new features

Did you know that The Thaiger just launched a newly upgraded mobile application? Neatly packaged in a user-friendly format, this new app is easy to navigate for both the tech-savvy and the not-so. Now, you can get the latest updates about Thailand with even more ease through your Android or Apple devices.

A wide range of news coverage and fresh features

In this fast-paced digital era, we understand how important it is for you to stay informed. Our upgraded mobile app offers just that – instant access to up-to-date news from across the Kingdom in a sleek, user-friendly interface accompanied by quick access tabs. No longer would you have to flip through multiple tabs and screens. All you need to know about Thailand is literally at your fingertips, served hot and fresh, faster than ever before.

Moreover, The Thaiger’s app covers a wide range of news. From Environment, Technology, and Tourism to Politics and Crime, you can be sure to get a well-rounded view of what’s happening in Thailand. You’ll also find timely updates on lottery results and currency exchange rates, catering to all of your needs.

But that’s not all. The mobile app now integrates a cleanly arranged video section as well. This means that you can watch videos on The Thaiger’s YouTube channel directly from the app itself, making it one comprehensive news solution.

More than just news

The revamped version of The Thaiger App is more than just a platform for news. We’ve gone one step further and packed in a detailed guide section for you. Looking for tips on travel, wellness, or food in Thailand? You’ll find it in this app. Even topics like education, health, automobiles, and properties are covered.

But why did we decide to redesign the app? The Thaiger CEO, Darren Lyons, explains it best.

“The main reason for building a new app in-house was so that we could customise and add more features over time – like the ability for users to transact through the app, subscribe to an ad-free experience, and to customise their feeds. The old app was always just a placeholder until we had our own team to build the tech.”

At The Thaiger, our goal is to change how you engage with news. We’ve designed our app with you in mind, aiming to be a single platform that brings you all the news and information you need about Thailand.

So, if you want to have the latest Thai news just a tap away, simply visit Google Play or the App Store to download the new and easy-to-navigate Thaiger App. The new design promises to provide a more efficient and comprehensive user experience.