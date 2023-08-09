Home Sweet Home horror game draws global attention to Thailand culture

Photo take via Home Sweet Home : Game Facebook

A remarkable partnership in Thailand is harnessing the power of online gaming to stimulate global interest in the country’s rich cultural heritage and potentially boost tourism. The launch of this pioneering project that matches the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) up with the popular horror game Home Sweet Home was announced yesterday in Bangkok.

The TAT has united forces with Yggdrazil Group, the team behind the popular Home Sweet Home series, and reputable Ogilvy (Thailand) to unveil the much-anticipated online battle game, Home Sweet Home: Online. This innovative initiative is particularly aimed at enticing the vibrant Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Native Digitals across the world.

TAT’s Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development Nithee Seeprae explained that the Home Sweet Home series has already won the hearts of the gaming community with its thrilling storylines resonant with Thai beliefs, mysteries, and folklore.

“We recognise the appeal of the horror-adventure Home Sweet Home game series among global tech-savvy people, gamers, and the superstitious in its storytelling that leverages Thai mythology, beliefs, and deep culture. By supporting the launch of the latest edition, we aim to inspire players to turn their in-game experience into an actual cultural and spiritual trip to Thailand.”

The games are not just about entertainment but also educate the players about Thai culture on a deeper level. It’s an intricate weave of fear and discovery. As players manoeuvre around ghosts and evil spirits and decipher cryptic puzzles, they also gain a progressive understanding of Thai superstitions.

Adding realism to the immersive in-game experience, the developers have strategically integrated actual locations in Thailand. As they traverse through the virtual world, the players can virtually explore famous spots like Phimai Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, the ancient Thai-style house, Khum Khun Phaen, in Suphan Buri, and Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary in Yala.

This novel project aligns perfectly with TAT’s ongoing objective of transitioning Thai tourism to be a smart, tech-savvy endeavour. The feedback from gamers on ‘The Hunt for Amazing Cultures’ task from the freely accessible episode of Home Sweet Home: Online has been encouraging.

The response indicated that the most captivating aspects of Thailand were its national parks, street-food scene, and the traditional Songkran festival. This shift towards including the nation’s soft-power foundations in game development underlines the promotion of Thailand’s cultural identity.

The promoters of Home Sweet Home: Online expect a favourable response from about 500,000 interested gamers and aim to generate awareness about Thai tourism among at least 900,000 people.

For anyone eager to embark on an adrenaline-packed journey into the mystical land of Thai folklore, the game’s official site holds more information.