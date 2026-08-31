TH-AI Passport goes live for 5 million Thais

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 31, 2026, 10:45 AM
1 minute read
TH-AI Passport goes live for 5 million Thais | Thaiger

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society opened the TH-AI Passport platform to registered users today (August 31), starting at 9am, following a pre-registration period that ran from August 19. The scheme provides eligible users with free access to premium AI tools on this website.

Registered users can access Pro-tier AI services from 14 providers, covering 33 models in total. The platform supports image generation, video creation, music production, in-depth research, coding and website building.

The government has set a target of 5 million users for the scheme. Today’s launch marks a test of how many people will actually use the platform and how much practical benefit they draw from it, following the pre-registration period.

Separately, Thailand’s AI regulatory framework remains under development. The Electronic Transactions Development Agency is currently gathering public feedback on a draft Artificial Intelligence Act, which would become Thailand’s first dedicated AI law.

Private sector figures have said the law should not be limited to regulation alone, but should also support Thai AI businesses. Thailand’s AI market is valued at approximately 50 billion baht, of which more than 40 billion baht relies on foreign technology, according to industry estimates.

Industry figures have called for the law to clearly define AI terms and use cases, and to apply the same standards to Thai and foreign technology companies alike, without creating barriers to technology development.

Synnex (Thailand) chief executive Suthida Mongkolsuthee said AI use in Thailand is on a continued growth trend, meaning system development must prioritise user data protection.

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She said AI regulation needs to be strict, while still allowing effective access to AI and room for further development.

The AI passport scheme is open to Thai nationals aged 15 and over only, meaning most of Thailand’s expat community will not be eligible to register directly. Those living alongside Thai colleagues, partners or family members may still benefit indirectly, as anyone eligible can register through the AiPASS platform to access the bundled AI tools and skills courses.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 31, 2026, 10:45 AM
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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.