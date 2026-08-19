Thailand’s AI Passport is now open: free access to 30 AI tools for Thai nationals

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 19, 2026, 3:30 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand’s AI Passport is now open: free access to 30 AI tools for Thai nationals | Thaiger

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has launched the TH-AI Passport, a government programme that gives Thai nationals free access to a centralised AI platform called AiPASS. The AI Passport registration opened on August 19, 2026, and the platform will go live officially on August 31. Up to five million slots are available.

For most readers of The Thaiger, this will not directly apply to you, as the AI Passport is open to Thai nationals only, aged 15 and over. But if you live here, work alongside Thai colleagues, or have a Thai partner or family member, it is worth knowing this exists.

What the TH-AI Passport actually offers

AiPASS is a single platform that aggregates AI tools from more than 14 providers, covering more than 30 models. Think of it as a government-funded access pass to a range of AI services that would otherwise require separate subscriptions.

The AI Passport platform also includes learning courses for developing AI skills, designed to suit students, working professionals, civil servants, and business owners.

Those who register for the AI Passport before November 30, 2026, receive an upgrade to “Creator” tier status under the programme’s conditions.

The programme runs until August 31, 2027, based on information published on the project website. Slot numbers and specific conditions may change, so checking the official site before registering is recommended.

Who can register and what is needed

The TH-AI Passport offers over 30 AI models from various providers on a single platform.

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To be eligible for the TH-AI Passport, a person must be a Thai national, aged 15 or over on the date of registration, and must register personally. Proxy registrations are not accepted.

To register, you need a Google, Microsoft, or Apple account, plus either the Thang Rath app or ThaID app for identity verification. A phone, computer, or tablet with internet access is enough to complete the process.

Registration is at de.aipass.net, and do not use incognito or private browsing mode, as the system does not support it.

What about the privacy policy

Before signing up for the AI Passport, the data collection scope is worth understanding. The platform collects name, national ID number, email, occupation, income bracket, location, device information, login history, and the content of AI conversations, including any files uploaded.

That conversation data is sent to overseas AI providers including OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic for processing. The National Electronics and Computer Technology Center states it has requested that providers not use this data for model training where possible, and that anonymisation measures are applied. However, the data does leave Thailand.

Conversation data is stored for up to one year. Registration and profile data is kept for the life of the account and three years after closure. The programme advises users not to input sensitive personal information into the AI Passport chat or file attachments. Analytics cookies are optional and can be declined without affecting access to the core service.

How this fits into Thailand’s vision

Thailand has been actively positioning itself as a regional AI hub, with the government’s national AI strategy targeting significant economic impact by 2027. The TH-AI Passport fits into that push by broadening public access to AI tools rather than leaving uptake to corporate and academic users alone.

Microsoft’s commitment to invest US$1 billion in Thailand’s cloud and AI infrastructure by 2028 reflects the same direction from the private sector.

For Thai nationals or anyone who knows one, the AI Passport registration is open now at de.aipass.net.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 19, 2026, 3:30 PM
2 minutes read

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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.